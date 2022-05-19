‘Samsung Smart School’ Inaugurated at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gwalior; Building a Digital Learning Ecosystem for Students & Teachers

- Advertisement -

Samsung, India’s most trusted brand, today inaugurated its flagship global citizenship program, Samsung Smart School, at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school in Gwalior, enabling digital learning for students and bridging the digital divide in India. Samsung is also providing training to the school teachers for augmenting their collaborative teaching methods.

The Samsung Smart School program aims to create young leaders of tomorrow by giving less-privileged students in India access to the benefits of digital education and its own transformative innovations under Samsung’s vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’.

As part of the program, students of JNV Gwalior will experience the latest digital learning infrastructure at the two smart classrooms that Samsung has set up in the school.

The Samsung smart classrooms are equipped with an 85-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital board, making it a more exciting and fun learning experience for the students. The classes also have another Samsung Flip (55-inch) to participate in lectures, quizzes, classwork, and project work, and 40 Samsung Galaxy Tabs in each classroom for self-study. In addition, the classrooms have a printer, a server PC, a tablet charging station, and power backup.

At an event held with the students of JNV Gwalior, the new Samsung Smart School was inaugurated by Mr. HB Sharma, Additional District Magistrate. Gwalior, Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Joint Collector, Dabra, Mr. Vikash Joshi, District Education Officer, Gwalior, Ms. Ekta Kumar, General Manager, CSR, Samsung India and Ms. Uma Maheshwari, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gwalior.

“We are delighted to see the efforts put in by Samsung to enable digital education for students in remote areas of Gwalior. Samsung Smart School and the strong teacher training component of this program are already helping us enhance learning outcomes for students and this will go a long way in bridging the digital divide,” said Ms. Uma Maheshwari, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gwalior.

“Our global citizenship initiative Samsung Smart School is closely tied with India’s development agenda and we are implementing it in close partnership with the government to ensure less-privileged students across the country get access to the benefits of digital education. Samsung Smart School at JNV Gwalior will equip students with digital learning and enhance the ability of teachers to use digital infrastructure. This program strengthens our commitment to our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia,” said Mr. Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

The goal of Samsung Smart School is to improve the learning abilities of students and also their understanding of critical concepts in the classrooms via interactive digital teaching methods that teachers have been trained in.

The Samsung Smart School program is being launched at 10 JNV schools this year. Apart from JNV Gwalior, Samsung Smart School have been set up in JNV schools in Varanasi, Raipur, Udaipur, Kangra, Sambhalpur, Faridabad, Dehradun, Patna, and Dhanbad. Many of these schools are located in remote rural districts around these cities. The program will cover over 5,000 students, of which 40% are girls. Apart from that around 260 teachers will receive training on digital teaching. Of these, around 534 students are at JNV Gwalior.

Apart from infrastructure support, Samsung Smart School will also enable digital learning through multiple touchpoints such as teacher training, providing meaningful and relevant educational content for all classes from Grade 6-12 as per CBSE curriculum, enabling teachers to use these classrooms more effectively and enhance student learning through an interactive and immersive learning process.

Under Samsung’s global citizenship vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ Samsung seeks to empower the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. Samsung believes in using innovation to positively transform communities and create a better life for people through its citizenship initiatives.

Samsung Electronics runs three citizenship programs globally – Samsung Smart School, Samsung Innovation Campus, and Solve for Tomorrow – through which it is empowering the leaders of tomorrow and equipping them with the tools they will need to realize meaningful change.

