Samsung Semiconductor India Research launches Samsung Skill Development Centre at the Government Polytechnic Kolar Gold Fields

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) inaugurated its first “Samsung Skill Development Centre” at the Government Polytechnic in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, SSIR has supported the development of five cutting-edge laboratories aimed at fostering hands-on learning in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Core Engineering disciplines.

The initiative aligns with Samsung’s commitment to empower youth in remote parts of the country to become catalysts of change and future innovation, while nurturing a passion for engineering and innovation amongst students from all backgrounds. Through this association, Samsung is dedicated to empowering young minds, improving the quality of education, and fostering a nationwide culture of scientific curiosity and innovation.

The five newly inaugurated Labs have facilities equipped with modern tools. This will further enable an ecosystem of innovation for students to thrive and help them develop industry-capable skills as part of their learning curriculum. Under a multidisciplinary approach, students will be provided practical experience.

Mr. Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD, SSIR

Mr. Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD, SSIR said, “This initiative marks a pivotal step in enabling a hands-on experience for students in rural Karnataka. We fully support the Government of India’s mission on skill development and are committed to bridging the digital divide. By empowering students with knowledge in AI, IoT, and other emerging technologies, we aim to create limitless opportunities and secure India’s place in the global digital economy.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Roopkala M Shashidhar, Chairperson, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation; Smt. Manjushree N, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education; Smt. Geethanjali S, Principal, Government Polytechnic KGF, along with over 500 students, faculty, and dignitaries from Samsung and the Government of Karnataka.

This initiative builds on SSIR’s earlier collaboration under the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), through which the company partnered with the Government of Karnataka to provide AI and IoT training to over 1,000 students and teachers across 37 polytechnic colleges. The SIC initiative included infrastructure support, hands-on kits, and curriculum-based training modules designed to strengthen foundational tech capabilities across the state.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

