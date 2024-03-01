Samsung Semiconductor India expands R&D footprint in Namma Bengaluru

- Advertisement - -

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) announced the opening of its new R&D facility in Bengaluru. The expansion marks a significant milestone in SSIR’s commitment to driving cutting-edge semiconductor research and development in India, while addressing the company’s growing needs for advanced infrastructure. This is SSIR’s second office in Bengaluru, with a capacity to accommodate close to sixteen hundred professionals. Located at Bagmane Capital Tech Park in Angkor-West, the facility spans 1, 60,000 square feet across four floors.

The new campus of Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) features a modern, open-plan layout across four floors, encouraging collaboration and agility. The design includes designated hot-desking areas for workforce flexibility. There are over sixty (60) state-of-the-art meeting rooms for seamless communication, and amenities such as a fully equipped cafeteria, medical facilities, dedicated nap rooms, and recreational areas for rejuvenation for all employees. Additionally, transport shuttle services are also available which will further enhance convenience, ensuring a holistic work experience for SSIR employees.

Mr. Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research.

“It is an exciting moment for us as the new facility in Bengaluru embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and enabling a vibrant environment for our exceptional team members. This new hub reinforces SSIR’s standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities,” said Mr. Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research.

SSIR currently has a strength of over four thousand and five hundred (4500) employees and will add over seven hundred (700) people including fresh graduates as well as lateral hires across teams in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.