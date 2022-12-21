Samsung R&D Launches ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ Program at Cambridge Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

- Advertisement - -

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Campus program at the Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT) in Bengaluru to upskill youth in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming. This initiative strengthens Samsung’s commitment towards the Government’s Skill India initiative as part of its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia.

At the classroom facility, students and faculty at CIT will work on advanced technology training as well as projects on domains such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Coding & Programming, making students industry-ready. Through the integration of technology, basic software skills and emerging capabilities, the program seeks to empower its participants to grow into well-rounded professionals. Additionally, engineers from SRI-B will mentor the faculty at CIT to bridge the industry-academia gap.

Mr. Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, SRI-B and Mr. DK Mohan, Chairman, Cambridge Group of Institution inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Campus at CIT along with Padmashri Prof RM Vasagam, Scientist at ISRO and Chairman, Aerospace Engineering Division Board, The Institution of Engineers (India). Other guests included Mr. Sanjeev Prasad, Head HR, SRI-B, Mr. Srimanu Prasad, Head, Tech Strategy, SRI-B, Mr. Nithin Mohan, CEO, Cambridge Group of Institutions and Dr. G. Indumathi, Principal, Cambridge Institute of Technology.

Mr. Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

“The goal of the Samsung Innovation Campus is to contribute to the development of India by empowering youth with education. We are very excited about the launch of Samsung Innovation Campus at CIT that will empower students with skills to not only improve their digital literacy, learning abilities, creativity and imagination but also create opportunities for them in future tech domains. This will further boost new India’s growth story and strengthen our commitment to Powering Digital India,” said Mr. Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

“Samsung Innovation Campus is a great initiative to bring one of the finest global technology leaders, Samsung and CIT together to form a classroom dedicated to cutting edge technologies. We are privileged that Samsung reached out to CIT to serve as a partner for this pioneering initiative. We are aware that we have a lot of work to do to deliver results and will do everything to make it a success. I am confident that our cooperation with Samsung opens a new page in our capacity to contribute to the development of our students and ultimately, India,” said Mr. DK Mohan, Chairman, Cambridge Group of Institutions.

Youth enrolled for the program will undergo classroom and online training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from among Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming.

The demand for engineers/scientists with knowledge in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data is high. The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum is designed to help close the skills gap and make students industry-ready.

Samsung Innovation Campus acts as a hub for students and professors to work with SRI-B experts, enabling them to have an in-depth understanding through hands-on exposure and by solving real-world challenges using cutting-edge technologies.

As part of its collaboration with the Institute, Samsung has also setup a Data Lab at the campus. The Samsung SEED Lab (Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data) in the Institute premises will enable lab members, faculty and students to work on AI & Data Science projects under the mentorship of SRI-B. The lab plans to execute projects by establishing an end-to-end pipeline for data, which includes data collection, data engineering (curation, labelling, data management archival, etc).

The Samsung SEED Lab, which is a collaborative initiative between SRI-B and CIT for five years, is spread across 1,800 sq ft. In its initial phase, the lab has been equipped with facilities, such as servers, data acquisition devices, quality analysis tools, among others. It also has a backend infrastructure to store, process and archive large volumes of data. In the subsequent phases, the in-house capabilities of the lab will be expanded to cater for technologies such as 3D and AR/VR.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.