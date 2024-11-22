Samsung R&D Institute, Noida and IIT Bombay Sign MoU to Pioneer Research in Digital Health, AI and Other Emerging Technologies

- Advertisement -

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida), has strengthened its commitment to industry-academia collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

Under this MoU, SRI-Noida and IIT Bombay will explore breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, and other critical areas. The five-year partnership will facilitate joint research projects, providing IIT Bombay students and faculty an opportunity to collaborate with Samsung engineers.

This approach will not only open newer avenues for the students, but will enhance their industry readiness. In addition, it will equip Samsung engineers with specialized training and certification programmes from IIT Bombay in emerging technologies such as digital health and AI.

The MoU was formally signed by Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI-Noida, and Prof. Upendra V. Bhandarkar, Associate Dean of Research and Development at IIT Bombay. The event, which took place at IIT Bombay, was attended by faculty members from the Koita Centre for Digital Health (KCDH), including Prof. Ranjith Padinhateeri, Head of KCDH, Prof. Nirmal Punjabi and Dr. Raghavendran Lakshminarayanan.

Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida

“This collaboration represents a powerful blend of industry expertise and academic excellence, opening doors for pioneering research, innovation, and talent development. We look forward to working closely with IIT-B’s exceptional faculty and students to drive meaningful advancements and develop solutions that address real-world challenges in the field of Digital health, AI and other emerging technologies. Together, we aim to create an ecosystem of knowledge-sharing and innovation that benefits both our organization and society at large,” said Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida.

Prof. Upendra V. Bhandarkar, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Bombay.

‘’Today marks an exciting milestone as we formalize our partnership with SRI-Noida. This MoU presents our shared commitment to innovation, knowledge exchange and pursuit of excellence. By working together, we are creating new pathways for students and faculty to engage with industry, advancing research opportunities and contributing to the growth of our communities,” said Prof. Upendra V. Bhandarkar, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Bombay.

The MoU encourages the publication of joint research papers, promoting knowledge sharing that will drive technological progress and industry-aligned innovation. Through this partnership, Samsung and IIT Bombay are setting the foundation for a sustained exchange of expertise that will push the boundaries of next-generation technologies and inspire future breakthroughs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 151