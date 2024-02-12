Samsung Opens Pre-Reserve for Galaxy Book4 Series in India

- Advertisement - -

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, said that consumers can start pre-reserving Galaxy Book4 series in India from today. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the Galaxy Book 4 Series.

Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy Book4 series by paying a token amount of INR 1999 across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets and select online portals. Consumers who pre-reserve will get benefit worth INR 5000 on the purchase of their Galaxy Book4 device.

The Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system, beginning a new era of AI PCs that offers ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity. These enhancements not only improve the device itself but also elevate the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, advancing the PC category and accelerating Samsung’s vision of AI innovation — for both today and tomorrow.

