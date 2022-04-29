Samsung Moves its ‘R&D Institute, Noida & Design Delhi’ to a Modern Office on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

- Advertisement -

Samsung has announced that Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) and Samsung Design Delhi (SDD) have moved to a new state-of-the-art office in the city that is housed in an IGBC LEED Platinum rated campus. The new office campus is spread over 377,118 sq ft of space across 10 floors in the Candor TechSpace building on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The design of the building is inspired by the India Gate and the SRI-N and SDD office is built to deliver breakthrough innovations and new-age solutions that make people’s lives better.

The latest workspace reinforces Samsung’s commitment to its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia by empowering the next generation of young India with its impactful innovations.

SRI-N and SDD’s new office is built on the egalitarian linear workstations concept and every floor has a social hub at the entrance to enhance interaction, communication and open collaboration among employees.

Workstations have been designed in a way that a majority of them have access to natural sun light and amenities such as a social hub, recreation and meeting rooms. The space also includes height adjustable workstations for better ergonomics, which can also be used as standing desks. The workspace follows the hot desking concept, allowing people to choose where they want to sit. Employees at SRI-N choose their seats for a week through an in-house app. Through the app, members of different teams working on a project can choose to sit together and collaborate better.

Infused with biophilic design principles, the interior of the office built around a human-centred approach that ensures improved air quality and well-being through natural elements. As part of this principle, biophilia or indoor plants in planters are spread across the office. The work floors are also equipped with Indoor Air Quality sensors.

The lush green campus has an IGBC LEED Platinum rating and has been awarded 5 stars by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The new office uses technology like occupancy sensors and maximizes the use of natural light for energy savings.

Mr. KY Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida

“We are thrilled to announce the new location for Samsung R&D Institute, Noida. The new office space is an effort to create a safe and inclusive workplace that empowers every individual to innovate and create. Keeping in line with our core values of people, excellence and co-prosperity, the new office will offer the right environment and opportunities to deliver new-age products and solutions,” said Mr. KY Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida.

