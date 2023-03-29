Samsung Launches its Powerful and Massive 4 TB T7 Shield Portable SSD for Creative Professionals & Outdoor Users

- Advertisement - -

Samsung has introduced its latest external storage device, the PSSD T7 Shield (Portable Solid State Drive) that comes with 4 TB of storage and never seen before speeds and durability in an amazingly sleek design. Equipped with a read speed reaching as high as 1,050 MB/s and a size as compact as a credit card, the PSSD T7 Shield is perfect for creative professionals and adventure seekers who are always on the go.

The PSSD T7 Shield substantially reduces waiting time, giving users an accelerated and break-free workflow. The external storage device is powered by USB 3.2 Gen2 and embedded PCI NVMe technology that offers read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. The download time from a laptop is also reduced to 8.0 seconds for a 4K quality 4.8 GB video and 4.4 seconds for a full HD 3GB video. PSSD T7 shield 4TB is suitable for high resolution video content recording as it offers sustained performance for longer durations. A 12K resolution video of 1TB would approximately take only 22 minutes (50 frames per second 17:9 DCI, 8:1 compression codec) to transfer from the source to another device.

This latest SSD is also up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs), which will leave creators, professionals and other users with more time to focus on the job. So, whether it’s transferring high-quality videos or editing heavy files, the PSSD T7 Shield is an ideal external storage device that alleviates concerns about inconsistent drive performance.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

“The upgraded PSSD T7 Shield offers premium experience and convenience with increased 4 terabytes storage capacity. This storage device has been developed after considering various metrics and use cases and is the ultimate storage device for today’s dynamos and go-getters who seek enhanced performance and low-latency during data transfer,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

“We understand the evolving needs of our customers who prefer products that are compatible, innovative, durable and affordable and Samsung PSSD T7 Shield is just that,” he said.

Super Solid Durability and A Wider Compatibility: Designed in a strong aluminum body, the PSSD T7 Shield is an IP65-certified2 device making it water and dust resistant and is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters. Users can use it not only in a confined workspace but also outdoors, when shooting or creating content in real-time.

Following the USB power specifications, which allows it to be compatible with a variety of host devices from mobile phones and tablets to professional cameras, PSSD T7 Shield has a diverse utility for outdoor photographers and travelers.

Compact Size Yet High Storage: An external storage device the size of a credit card – that is what the PSSD T7 Shield offers its users. You can carry it in the palm of your hand or literally in your pocket. Weighing only 98 grams, users can simply slide it into their pockets and carry it wherever they want. Also, the PSSD T7 Shield has 4 TB storage, which means maximum storage at minimum weight and absolutely no handling hassle.

Price, Variants & Where to Buy: Available in blue, grey and red colours to cater to people of different tastes, the 4 TB PSSD T7 Shield is priced between the range of INR 30,000 and 35,000. It will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

