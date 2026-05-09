Samsung Launches Fifth Edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, Doubles Grants to INR 2 Crore for Winning Teams

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Samsung has announced the launch of the fifth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, its flagship innovation and education programme designed to empower India’s next generation of young innovators to build technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges.

As Samsung marks 30 years in India, the company is significantly expanding the scale and ambition of the programme, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s innovation ecosystem and the vision of #DigitalIndia.

In line with this ambition, the 2026 edition will provide incubation grants worth INR 2 crore to the top four winning teams, enabling them to further develop and scale their ideas through incubation support at IIT Delhi. In addition, the top 20 teams will receive INR 20 lakh, while the top 40 teams will be awarded INR 8 lakh along with Samsung devices and mentorship support.

Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia

“We are proud to have been a trusted partner in the country’s digital and innovation journey over the last 30 years, contributing to a growing culture of innovation led by its youth. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has evolved into a strong platform for nurturing young innovators and enabling a pipeline of emerging startups addressing real-world challenges. With the 2026 edition, we are taking innovation deeper into Bharat—more than doubling our outreach to schools and expanding access for young changemakers. In its fifth year, the programme reflects our sustained commitment to India’s innovation journey, while strengthening the ecosystem through design thinking, skilling, industry exposure, and start-up support, in alignment with the vision of #DigitalIndia,” said Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

This year’s programme invites students aged 14–22 to submit ideas across four themes — AI Living for India, Health & Education, Environmental Sustainability, and Sport & Tech — reflecting the growing role of technology in building a smarter, more inclusive, and future-ready India.

The six-month programme will provide thousands of participants access to hands-on prototyping support, investor connects, expert mentorship, immersive workshops, and extensive training designed to help transform ideas into scalable solutions.

Industry, Academia, and Government Come Together

“Bharat is being shaped by a new generation of young innovators who are solving for the world as well. Through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, we see early-stage ideas being nurtured into viable solutions with the potential to scale. Such initiatives strengthen the pipeline of future entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

“We believe that young students can find innovative solutions to local, regional and global problems. Our continuing collaboration with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow enables students to access deep-tech mentorship, interdisciplinary research and prototyping support. This initiative reflects how academia and industry together can accelerate innovation that addresses both national priorities and global challenges,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

“India’s journey towards a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy depends on how effectively we nurture scientific temper and problem-solving skills among our youth. Platforms like Samsung Solve for Tomorrow play an important role in encouraging young people to apply science and technology to solve real-world challenges aligned with national priorities,” said Dr. Sapna Poti, Director, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

Programme Journey: From Ideas to Impact

Applications for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026 will remain open from May 7 to July 3, 2026. During this phase, Samsung will conduct 100 design-thinking workshops across schools and colleges nationwide to equip participants with foundational problem-solving and ideation skills.

Following the application phase, the top 100 teams 25 from each theme will be shortlisted for expert-led online training and mentorship. After a video pitch round, 40 teams will advance to the next stage, with 10 teams selected from each theme.

Exposure to World-Class Innovation Ecosystems

Semi-finalists will participate in intensive mentoring sessions with Samsung leaders and industry experts, alongside curated visits to Samsung’s R&D centres in Bengaluru, Noida, and Delhi and Head Office offering first-hand exposure to world-class innovation ecosystems.

Participants will also undergo an immersive prototyping programme and residential bootcamp designed to refine ideas and prepare teams for the final stage of the competition.

The top 20 teams — five from each theme — will advance to the grand finale and participate in investor meets, pitch presentations, and mentoring sessions with Samsung experts.

Awards, Grants, and Incubation Support

Top 100 teams: Certificates of achievement

Top 40 teams: INR 8 lakh and Samsung laptops for every member

Top 20 teams: INR 20 lakh and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones for every member

Special Awards: Digital Impact Award and Community Choice Award with a combined prize pool of INR 2.5 lakh

Top 4 winning teams: Incubation grants worth INR 2 crore at IIT Delhi

A Global Platform for Young Changemakers

First launched in the US in 2010, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is now operational in 68 countries and has engaged more than 3 million young people.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

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