Samsung Launches AI-Powered Galaxy Book5 Series PCs with Ultra-Fast Performance and Long-Lasting Battery in India

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, announced the launch of its latest AI-powered PC line up—Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book5 360. The new range of AI PCs combine the power of Galaxy AI with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience, ensuring seamless productivity, creativity, and intelligent workflows.

POWER OF AI

Galaxy Book5 series comes with AI for the first time. The new series features a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI computing along with Galaxy AI features such as AI Select and Photo Remaster. AI Select, a feature similar to Circle to Search with Google on Galaxy smartphones, enables instant search and extraction of information with a single click. Photo Remaster enhances images with AI-powered clarity and sharpness.

EXTREME PERFORMANCE

Galaxy Book5 series is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), featuring powerful NPUs up to 47 TOPS (Tera operations per second), a 17% increase in GPU for improved graphics performance and a 16% increase in CPU single-core performance. Featuring Intel AI Boost, Galaxy Book5 series offers top-tier performance, security, and efficiency. Lunar Lake’s redesigned CPU-GPU setup, upgraded NPU and next-gen Battlemage GPU deliver a 3x boost in AI compute power and result in 40% lower SoC power consumption compared to previous generations, enabling smarter workflows, seamless multitasking, and extended battery life.

MASSIVE BATTERY LIFE

Galaxy Book5 series line up provides much-improved battery with up to 25 hours of battery life with super-fast charging. Galaxy Book5 Pro is capable of reaching 41% charge in 30 minutes.

MICROSOFT COPILOT+

Galaxy Book5 series gets on-device Microsoft Copilot+ assistance for even greater productivity, along with a dedicated key, making AI-powered assistance just a touch away. Integrated with Windows 11 and Microsoft’s AI-enhanced Copilot+ experience, which is transforming everyday tasks with contextual intelligence, it also offers intelligent assistance for various tasks, including writing, research, scheduling, and presentations.

IMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Built to enhance work and entertainment, Galaxy Book5 series features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays on Pro models, offering 3K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology for stunning visuals in any lighting condition. For an immersive experience, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver rich and clear sound, perfect for entertainment and professional use.

Additionally, Multi-Device Connectivity integrates features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen, allowing users to work effortlessly across their Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Moreover, Samsung Knox ensures a secure and collaborative privacy foundation.

PRICING, AVAILABILITY & PRE-BOOK OFFERS

Galaxy Book5 Pro with Intel Core Ultra now starts INR 114900, which is INR 15000 less as compared to the previous generation. As part of pre-book offers, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 360, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can get Galaxy Buds3 Pro at just INR 2999 (against the original price of INR 19999).

Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 starting today on Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafés, and select Samsung authorized retail stores and other online portals. The Galaxy Book5 series line up will be available in India starting March 20, 2025, across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online platforms, and key retail partners.

