- Advertisement - -

Samsung launched the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, Odyssey Ark, adding a completely new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey line-up. Odyssey Ark delivers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.

A new frontier in gaming, Odyssey Ark offers incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance, and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility.

The large 55-inch screen wraps around the user’s field of view with its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision, and allowing gamers to view the entire screen at a glance without moving, for an immersive experience. Further, the Cockpit Mode lets gamers experience a new kind of immersion as if they are in a cockpit, especially when enjoying vertical content created for mobiles. This mode enables the screen to rotate with a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt, and pivot for an optimal screen setup.

Along with a 165Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Ark brings together 4K resolution featuring a 1 ms response time with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, maximizing on-screen accuracy and giving gamers a competitive edge in fast-moving environments.

The Odyssey Ark comes with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. With newly added 14-bit processing, a sophisticated lighting control technology, gamers see both dark and bright scenes, including 16,384 black levels for ultra-realistic graphics.

For a supreme cinematic experience, the Odyssey Ark leverages Samsung’s Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology. The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them. The Odyssey Ark introduces magnificent sound with Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience. Four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers result in realistic and rich sound thanks to 60W 2.2.2 channel speakers with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar.

Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

“The Odyssey Ark monitor is the result of high-end engineering and cutting-edge designing. We at Samsung always aspire to create products that deliver futuristic performance to our consumers and the Odyssey Ark fulfills all the needs of gaming aficionados. Designed to upgrade the gaming experience for professional gamers, Samsung Odyssey Ark is the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen coupled with flexible screen control via Ark Dial. We are positive that Odyssey Ark will revolutionize the gaming ecosystem in India,” said Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Availability: The Odyssey Ark monitor comes in black color and is available for sale in India on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Warranty & offers: The Odyssey Ark monitor will be available with a 3 year warranty. Customers purchasing the Odyssey Ark till October 9th will also get a 2 TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 free in addition to a 10K instant cart discount. A 1 TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 and an additional 10K instant cart discount will be available to customers buying the smart monitor between October 10th and 31st, 2022.

Additional features that make the Odyssey Ark a personal gaming theatre:

Neural Quantum Processor Ultra: A million-to-one static contrast ratio brings out even the most subtle details with perfect clarity. Plus, the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra takes content quality to new heights by using data generated from 20 neural networks to enhance every visual detail, upscaling content to up to 4K resolution.

Flexible Interface to Find The Perfect Settings for Victory: Gamers increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey Ark provides a range of innovative features that let gamers adjust the screen size, position, and even ratio for an optimal gaming setup. The solar-powered Ark Dial — the exclusive controller for the Odyssey Ark — can quickly and simply control a variety of settings, including Flex Move Screen, MultiView, Quick Settings, and Game Bar. As well as being equipped with a solar panel, the Ark Dial can also be charged by a USB Type-C connection, eliminating the need for any disposable batteries.

Flex Move Screen: Flex Move Screen allows users to adjust screen size between 55- and 27-inches, change the screen position, and even switch the screen ratio between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 — all with just one touch of Ark Dial. This freedom is not only horizontal but also vertical position, giving users even more control of the viewing experience.

Multi-View: Multi-View allows users to use the large screen to its full potential by displaying up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode. This eliminates the need for multi-monitor setups, so gamers can enjoy a clutter-free environment.

Game Bar: Game Bar is a powerful tool enabling gamers to quickly and easily view their gaming status and control important settings without ever needing to leave the game screen. From checking FPS (Frames Per Second), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), to adjusting settings such as screen ratio, response time, and Game Picture mode, Game Bar puts the player in control and on the road to victory.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.