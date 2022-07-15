Samsung Invites Applications from Youth for ‘Solve for Tomorrow Innovation Competition’

- Advertisement -

At an education and innovation roadshow organized by Samsung India in Bangalore at the iconic Samsung Opera House, enthusiastic young college students came forward and identified problems that people and society are facing in the state and the country, pledging to Solve for Tomorrow.

Students in Bengaluru, who came from various colleges, said they want to solve real-world problems such ascollection of waste for recycling, reaching quality education to students in rural India, helping improve the quality of life for people living in slums, reduce fuel wastage and improve efficiency of vehicles, water scarcity and data security, among others.

They said they require a platform such as Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow education and innovation competition that can guide and support them in turning their ideas into action and help transform people’s lives.

Over 200 students from various colleges participated and discussed the problems they want to solve and their solutions. The roadshow conducted at the largest mobile experience center stirred conversations about problem solving through innovative solutions.

The event, which was organized to talk about Samsung’s global CSR program Solve for Tomorrow, an innovation and education competition for youth, was attended by over 200 students in Bengaluru alongside city-based social entrepreneur, innovator and stand-up comedian Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi.

Dr. Chaturvedi, who has developed several affordable medical devices that are being used in rural areas today, spoke to the students about his experiences of both success and failure and his vision to transform communities around him.His solutions are solving the problem of accessible healthcare for rural India. He urged students to look at problems that India faces and Solve for Tomorrow with their unique solutions.

The inaugural edition of Solve for Tomorrow is inviting applications from youth in India aged 16-22 years in the areas of Education, Environment, Healthcare and Agriculture. Youth can send in their ideas to participate in the program till 5 pm on July 31, 2022.

So far, over 8,000 teams from across the country have registered for the innovation competition in which three national winners will get mega support of up to INR 1 crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.

Solve for Tomorrow at a Glance

Who can participate: 16-22 year-olds, individually or in teams of up to 3

Application themes: Education, Environment, Healthcare and Agriculture

What will they get: Online training, mentoring from Samsung & IIT Delhi, Bootcamp at IIT Delhi

What do winners get: Total of up to INR 1 crore to 3 winning teams, mentoring for 6 months

Where can they apply: www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

Till when an you apply: 5 pm, July 31, 2022

