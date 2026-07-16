Samsung Introduces New 990 SSD with Powerful Performance and Improved Power Efficiency

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Samsung India announced the launch of its new 990 SSD, available in 1-terabyte (TB) and 2TB capacities. Delivering exceptional sequential performance and enhanced power efficiency, the Samsung 990 SSD is designed as a balanced storage solution optimized for gaming, creative workloads, and daily PC use.

Mr. Tommy (Hyoungsuk) Kwon, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics

“Samsung’s new 990 SSD is an excellent solution for a wide range of users looking to expand their storage for heavy workloads, immersive gaming, high-resolution content creation, and DIY PC builds,” said Mr. Tommy (Hyoungsuk) Kwon, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.

Thanks to PCIe 4.0 support and the latest NAND technologies, the Samsung 990 SSD 2TB model delivers a sequential read speed of up to 7,250 megabytes per second (MB/s), while the 1TB model reaches up to 7,150 MB/s. Both models provide sequential write speeds of up to 6,450 MB/s, enabling fast file transfers and reduced loading times.

For random performance, the 2TB model delivers up to 850K read and 1,200K write IOPS, while the 1TB model reaches read and write speeds of up to 700K and 1,100K IOPS, respectively. These capabilities help users experience faster application launches, responsive gameplay, and efficient handling of large-scale workloads.

The expanded storage capacity also allows users to store large amounts of high-quality content and the latest AAA games. The 2TB model can store up to 30 large-scale games based on an average size of 64GB, making it an ideal solution for gamers and creators managing increasingly sizable files and applications.

The Samsung 990 SSD has also achieved significant improvements in power efficiency. Compared to its previous 990 PRO model, the power efficiency has improved by up to 38%, allowing users achieve high performance with lower power consumption.

The Samsung Magician Software helps ensure SSDs—including the Samsung 990—maintain optimal performance. It supports seamless data migration and drive health monitoring, enabling users to benefit from customized performance optimization and robust data protection.

The Samsung 990 SSD will be available in 1TB and 2TB models from the last week of July 2026, with an MSRP of INR 25,649 and INR 50,349, respectively.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

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