Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book4 Ultra – The Most Powerful AI-Enabled, Immersive and Creativity-Inspiring Galaxy Book Yet

- Advertisement -

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of its most powerful laptop ever – Galaxy Book4 Ultra, in India. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered technology for ultimate performance. Advancing the PC category and accelerating Samsung’s vision of AI-powered innovation – the new Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with Windows 11 Home Operating System and a storage up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is equipped with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/7 Processor and comes with enhanced security via a new Samsung Knox security chip. The intelligent processor enhances AI capabilities for seamless multitasking and heavy workloads. The AI-powered Galaxy Book4 Ultra also comes with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card. It has a touchscreen interface and features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is thin and light, and comes with a power efficient and long lasting battery, with all major ports available on board.

Powerful Performance Leveled Up With Superb Cooling and Security

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra features the latest supercharged Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/7 processor, equipped with an advanced NPU for next-level AI performance. Together with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ delivering cutting-edge immersive visuals, turning big ideas into reality has never been easier. The new Intel NPU for expanded AI performance provides a 2.3X acceleration along with 10% increase in CPU and 13% increase GPU performance, when compared to Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Additionally, the AI-powered creation tools backed by NVIDIA TensorRT enable the creation of stunning images with simple text and drawings in seconds, while NVIDIA DLSS technology enhances the quality of images, supporting more than 300 RTX AI games.

Optimizing hardware performance with 23% larger vapor chamber, improved thermal capacity, and a dual fan with an uneven blade spacing design, Galaxy Book4 Ultra reduces heat and fan noise. Offering an incredible sound system, this PC has AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos®, delivering high octaves and rich bass for clear and crisp sound. Its studio-quality dual microphones with bi-directional AI Noise Canceling capture clear voice during video calls, allowing users to feel the depth and clarity of communication.

The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra also integrates a discrete Samsung Knox security chip, securing critical system data separately and enhancing multi-layered security efforts, ensuring robust data privacy and security.

Stunning Display

The upgraded Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display of Galaxy Book4 Ultra offers 3K super resolution and adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth videos and graphic without any stuttering. With touchscreen capabilities, this PC provides an interactive and intuitive touch-based user interface. Vision Booster uses an intelligent outdoor detection to enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, ensuring a clear view even in bright sunlight whilst anti-reflective screen reduces unwelcome light and eyestrain.

Connected Galaxy Ecosystem Experience

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra allows users to utilize their phone as a connected camera, enhancing video calls and content creation with crisper, clearer videos as they switch to Galaxy phone camera’s high-quality lens and various shooting effects.

AI-Enhanced Studio effects allows users to edit videos made on their phone or tablet in more detail on their PC, reducing CPU power consumption by 30% for longer use. Additionally, Photo Remaster automatically removes unwanted light and shade from the image with AI to get better results in old photos.

Users can also access their phone directly from Windows Copilot, providing seamless integration and enhanced productivity to read or send messages, check calls, and chat in Copilot- all in a blink of an eye! File Explorer integration allows for easy management of files across devices, streamlining workflows.

With LE Audio users can enjoy high-quality voice and music with new LC3 codec, minimizing sound latency for a realistic gaming experience as Auto Switch seamlessly connect their Galaxy Buds to multiple devices, providing an immersive audio experience.

Samsung Studio enables advanced video editing capabilities, empowering users to create high-quality content with convenient sharing of project files through Quick Share and non-destructive editing capabilities to keep source file safe. Multi Control allows users to control multiple devices simultaneously, by using Galaxy Book4 Ultra’s mouse and keyboard on Galaxy tablet and phone to easily copy and paste texts, images, and even files between Galaxy devices.

Second Screen lets users use their tablet as a monitor for their Galaxy Book4 Ultra with various modes such as Duplicate, Extension, and Rotation. Easy Phone Connection allows users to enjoy up to 5 phone apps without having to install them on PC.

Accelerating Innovation with Design

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a sleek and compact design, ensuring portability and ease of use. Its enhanced power efficiency allows for longer usage on a single charge, and the 140W adaptor quickly tops up an additional 55 percent battery life in just 30 minutes with a USB-C cable for improved compatibility with other Galaxy devices. These features make the PC an ideal choice for on-the-go productivity.

A wide range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, and a large touchpad enhance usability and connectivity, whilst providing for 8X faster file transfers than USB 3.2 through Thunderbolt™ 4.

One UI 6 Book brings an intuitive and seamless user experience across devices, making it easier to manage and interact with the Galaxy ecosystem as it provides consistent design and terms to empower more creative, larger usability. The Goodnotes integration allows users to take note for managing documents efficiently and sparking creativity with professionalism.

The Galaxy Book4 will be available in 32GB and 16GB memory variants at a starting price of INR 233,990 on Samsung.com, and select offline stores. It will be available with a 16-inch display in Moonstone Gray finish.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 177