Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book4 Edge AI PC with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and Microsoft Copilot+ in India, Redefines AI-Powered Productivity

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of Galaxy Book4 Edge, the next-generation AI-powered PC designed to transform personal computing.

Levelling Up With AI Connectivity

Galaxy Book4 Edge is equipped with on-device AI capabilities and the new Microsoft Copilot+ integration. Built to function as an integral part of the Galaxy AI ecosystem, it allows users to enjoy seamless continuity between their smartphone and PC, including features like Link to Windows, Multi Control, and Second Screen, for extended productivity. Further, with Link to Windows, users can mirror their smartphone screens on the PC. Fan-favourite Galaxy AI features like Chat Assist and Live Translate are now available on the PC as well, expanding the power of real-time communication and productivity.

Availability

Starting today, the Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available at an introductory price of INR 59990*, with INR 5,000 cashback offer on major banks. Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available on www.samsung.com, Flipkart.com, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores and select retail outlets across the country. Galaxy Book4 Edge comes in 15-inch size with an enhanced refined finish for a sleek, premium feel, created from a wide variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass and aluminum. It also features a 1080p HD camera and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Ultra-Portable Form Factor

Retaining its lightweight ultra-portable form factor, and long-lasting battery, Galaxy Book4 Edge combines top-tier hardware with AI-powered software features to deliver an immersive computing experience for work, play, and everything in between. The device is available in a new Arctic Blue colour with features such as Antiglare display, and a battery that lasts up to 27 hours.

Create Without Limits

Engineered for the AI era, Galaxy Book4 Edge is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon® X processor, delivering 45 TOPS of NPU performance for lightning-fast, on-device AI capabilities. It comes pre-loaded with Qualcomm’s Adreno graphics. Paired with Cocreator, users can turn sketches and text prompts into AI-generated artwork in seconds. Windows Studio Effects, powered by on-device AI, lets users enhance video calls with filters, voice focus, eye contact correction, and background blur—bringing studio-quality collaboration to everyday meetings.

Enterprise-Grade Security with Personalised Privacy

Security is core to the Galaxy Book4 Edge experience. Backed by Samsung Knox, the device offers multi-layer, defense-grade protection against threats—from hardware-level security to real-time monitoring.

As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, it also ensures firmware protection and elevated data integrity for business users. AI features like Recall operate locally on-device, giving users full control over what’s stored.

Privacy controls allow users to delete, filter, or manage their data easily, while Microsoft’s cloud-based security ensures added protection when needed.

Launch Price (INR) Bank Cashback (INR) *Net Effective Price (INR) 64990 5000 59990

