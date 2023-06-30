Samsung Introduces a New Era of Gaming with the Launch of Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitors

- Advertisement - -

Samsung unveiled the 2023 line-up of Odyssey G9 OLED Gaming Monitors powered by Neo Quantum Processor Pro. The Odyssey G9 is a power-packed gaming monitor with a Display HDR True Black 400. Equipped with next-level AI upscaling technology, that enhances every visual detail for optimized picture quality, the monitors flaunt a massive 1800R curvature that outmaneuvers opponents with a supreme 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 response time.

Measuring 49-inchin size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enable users to lose themselves in super-ultra wide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the much-loved CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colors on-screen, making content more immersive and bringing the gaming experience to life. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

“With the new line-up of gaming monitors, we are proud to introduce a new era of OLED Gaming in India. To meet the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers, we engineered the G9 series with cutting-edge technology and unrivaled features. Powered with a Neo Quantum Processor Pro, a detailed vivid display and unmatched gaming features, the OLED G9 series will truly raise the bar for OLED Gaming in India” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

A cinematic and gaming experience like never before

The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyzes images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel. The Smart TV experience coupled with IoT Hub and Voice Assistance is the perfect blend of cinematic excellence. Moreover, the large screen offers super-ultrawide vistas which is a visual treat for everyone.

The color conversion ability of Samsung OLED, powered by Quantum Dot (QD) allows for a far superior color performance with a higher degree of color purity and wider color gamut.

Upgraded performance for an enhanced gaming experience

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9’s super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colors regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is also equipped with Auto Source Switch+ which allows the monitors to detect when connected devices are turned on.This enhances immersive gaming and helps the user multi-task more efficiently.

Price and Availability

Odyssey G95SC OLEDmonitor comes in Black color in India at a price of INR 1,99,999.

Customers can buy monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

