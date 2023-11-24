Samsung Innovation Campus Upskills 3000 Under-Privileged Students in AI, IoT, Big Data and Programming

- Advertisement - -

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has upskilled 3,000 less-privileged students from eight cities across India in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming, making them job ready and helping them get relevant job placements. The students were under Samsung’s flagship programme – Samsung Innovation Campus. With this programme, Samsung is reiterating its commitment to being a strong partner of India and working alongside the Government in its mission to empowering the country’s youth and strengthening Digital India.

Over the last one year, the Samsung Innovation Campus programme was executed by Electronics Sectors Skills Council of India (ESSCI) through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners. The final batch of 120 students of Samsung Innovation Campus are from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

These students were felicitated and given certificates at a ceremony held in Lucknow in the presence of Mr. Sanjay Singh, Vice Chancellor, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Dr. Shishir Kumar, Dean, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO (officiating CEO) ESSCI, Mr. Hyun Kim, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia and Mr. Shubham Mukherjee, Head CSR, Samsung SWA. Of the total 3,000 students trained under the programme, around a third are from Uttar Pradesh. These students will now appear in job fairs and begin their journey in the real world.

Mr. Hyun Kim, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia

“At Samsung, we believe in the power of the youth and want to contribute in creating a pool of skilled workforce to better India’s digital future. Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we want to empower the youth and create opportunities for them in future tech domains, further boosting India’s growth story and strengthening our commitment to the country. We are elated to have witnessed such talent and potential in these students who are now ready and skilled to digitally transform the world around us,” said Mr. Hyun Kim, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer (Officiating CEO), ESSCI.

“At ESSCI, we are working on establishing an effective and efficient skilling ecosystem for developing and imparting outcome-oriented skills. The Samsung Innovation Campus programme, with courses in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming, is strengthening the skills ecosystem in the country and is an important step to make India the skills capital of the world,” said Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer (Officiating CEO), ESSCI.

Mr. Sanjay Singh, Vice Chancellor, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

At the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, we welcome the Samsung Innovation Campus initiative that is imparting employment-oriented future tech skills to our students. These skills are much needed in today’s digital world”, said Mr. Sanjay Singh, Vice Chancellor, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

Samsung India launched its Samsung Innovation Campus program at eight campuses across the country with the aim of upskilling 3,000 less-privileged youth in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming and helping them get relevant job placements.

Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability. These are key technology skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

During the programme, participants receive instructor-led classroom training through approved training and education partners of ESSCI across the country. Youth enrolled in the programme undergo classroom training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas – Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming. They are also imparted soft skills training to enhance their employability and facilitate job placements in relevant organizations.

Those opting for the AI course undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work while those doing the IoT or the Big Data course undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Participants opting for the Coding & Programming course do 80 hours of training and become part of a Hackathon.

With Samsung Innovation Campus, Samsung is expanding its CSR initiatives that focus on education and skilling of youth in India. Apart from Samsung Innovation Campus, Samsung runs another CSR programme in India, Solve for Tomorrow, through which it is empowering the leaders of tomorrow and equipping them with the tools they will need to realize meaningful change. Through the programme, Samsung aims to foster a culture of innovative thinking and problem solving among the nation’s youth.

