Samsung Innovation Campus Completes the 2024 Programme by Training 3,500 Youth in Future-Tech Skills

Samsung India has completed the certification of 3,500 students under the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme for the year 2024.

Aligned with the Government of India’s #SkillIndia and #DigitalIndia initiatives, Samsung Innovation Campus focuses on improving employability of the youth by training them in high-demand tech fields such as AI, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming.

In 2024, Samsung’s flagship CSR initiative expanded its reach by enrolling 3,500 students, up from 3,000 in 2023. It involved 12 SIC certification events organized across educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The courses under SIC have been operational across six universities and one national skilling institute.

Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia

“With AI set to transform our lives by ushering in an era of new technologies, it is imperative to engage the youth of today and harness their potential to build a better future. With Samsung Innovation Campus, we want to bridge the skills gap among the Indian youth so that they can become innovators of tomorrow. The programme strengthens Samsung’s commitment to being a strong partner and contributor to the India growth story, Skill India and Digital India,” said Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.



As part of Samsung’s continued encouragement for excellence, toppers from each domain across these educational institutes will now be awarded cash prizes of INR 1 Lakh and Samsung products. Selected national toppers will have the opportunity to visit Samsung’s state-of-the-art facilities in Delhi NCR to engage with the company’s leadership.



“Overall, the course has boosted my readiness for AI projects and opened doors to exciting opportunities in the field. The curriculum began with essential AI concepts and advanced to machine learning and deep learning applications. This progression allowed me to build a strong theoretical foundation and then move on to more complex topics,” said Ms. Kanchan Lata Srivastava, who recently completed the AI course.



This year, participants in the AI programme completed 270 hours of theoretical training followed by 80 hours of project work. IoT and Big Data students underwent 160 hours of theory and 80 hours of hands-on project work, while the Coding & Programming participants completed 80 hours of theory before taking part in a hackathon. With practical learning modules, capstone projects, and immersive training, students gained hands-on experience in emerging tech areas.



“As the Internet of Things (IoT) trainer, I’ve had the pleasure of guiding students through one of the most exciting areas of technology today. The course structure allows students to connect theory with practice, understanding the potential of IoT to drive connectivity and innovation. It’s incredibly rewarding to see students grasp the significance of IoT in our world and apply their skills to real-life scenarios. Samsung Innovation Campus provides a truly enriching environment for students to explore and innovate,” said Mr. Aman Khan, IoT trainer at the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), New Delhi, where the final leg of the 2024 programme concluded with the certification event of 200 students in IoT on October 28.



Samsung’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, through initiatives such as Samsung Innovation Campus and Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, highlights its mission to nurture and train India’s future-tech leaders. Through these programmes, Samsung continues to support India’s youth, equipping them with skills that not only advance their personal and professional growth but also empower India as a global technology hub.



Samsung Innovation Campus was launched in India in 2022 in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

