Samsung Inaugurates Premium Experience Store at Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad

Samsung India inaugurated a new Premium Experience Store at the Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, its largest in Gujarat, bringing in exciting new technology experiences to consumers in the city.

At the new store, consumers can enjoy Samsung’s entire product range through exciting zones around Samsung’s connected ecosystem such as SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions.

Palladium Mall, which is located in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad, has emerged as a hub for Gen Z and millennials. The store here will host a variety of Galaxy workshops under the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program for consumers. This will include free hands-on workshops around consumer passion points such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography and fitness.

Spread across 3,500 sq ft of space, the store will also host a variety of entertainment activities with a special focus on local culture, musicand art, offering a Samsung experience customized to the city of Ahmedabad.Consumers visiting the store in the first week after opening will get assured gifts on purchases of INR 20,000 & above, 2X loyalty points and Galaxy Buds2 at INR 2,999, on purchase of select Samsung products. In addition, consumers can also avail always-on special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, tabs, laptops and smartwatches, up to INR 8,000 cashback on select devices and upto INR 21,000 in additional benefits.

“We are excited to open the doors to ournext-gen Premium Experience Store in Ahmedabad. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings and Gaming & Creativity, designed especially for Gen Z consumers. Moreover, to engage our young consumers through their passion points, we will also host ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops. These workshops will focus on varied consumer interests such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness and music, among others,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

The newly launched store offers a next-generation larger-than-life experience of Samsung products alongside a one-of-a-kind experience to young gaming enthusiasts with a dedicated gaming zone that showcases a premium range of smart monitors.

At the new store, consumers will get a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly.

Consumers can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at the store. Consumers visiting the store will also be able to enjoy hassle-free after-sales service for their smartphones and book service calls for their consumer electronics products at home.

