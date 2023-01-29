Samsung Inaugurates Large Experience Store at Connaught Place in Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Samsung India inaugurated its largest premium experience store in North India at the iconic Connaught Place in Delhi. The new experience store in the heart of the Capital showcases Samsung’s complete product ecosystem through exciting zones such as Connected Living, Smartphones, Audio, Gaming, Lifestyle Screens and Wearables, among others, showcasing its multi-device connectivity with SmartThings.

The store is located in one of Delhi’s most iconic shopping districts – Connaught Place – that has a rich heritage of over 100 years and is today a hub of Gen Z and millennials. The store offers a next-generation, larger than life experience of Samsung products. Five lucky consumers among the first 500 buyers at the store stand a chance to win a Galaxy Z Fold4 or a Galaxy Z Flip4 while the first 200 buyers spending above INR 10,000 will get assured gifts on every purchase.

Consumers coming into the store on the first two days (January 28-29) can avail an additional cashback of up to 10% on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs and digital appliances and 2X loyalty points on the entire Samsung product portfolio from January 30 to February 4. They can get Galaxy Buds2 at INR 2,999 when buying select Galaxy devices between February 9 and February 15.

Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

“We are excited to open a new Samsung experience store at Connaught Place in Delhi, an iconic location teeming with energy, diverse culture and rich heritage. This is the largest Samsung experience store in North India offering the widest portfolio of Samsung devices. With this new store, our goal is to provide every consumer, especially Gen Z and millennials, the best of Samsung products and experiences such as Connected Living, Gaming and Lifestyle Screens,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Spread over two floors, across 3,500 sq ft of space, the store will also host a variety of engaging events for consumers such as Galaxy workshops, live commerce activities and cultural performances. The store also offers a fully functional customer service center. Connaught Place is a historic shopping district in the Capital city that is a personification of Delhi’s modern trends mixed with a vintage charm. It offers locals and tourists multiple options for shopping, entertainment as well as art experiences. Samsung recently revamped the iconic Samsung Opera House in the heart of Bengaluru by bringing in exciting new technology experiences. Consumers visiting Samsung Opera House can now enjoy Samsung’s complete product ecosystem and new zones such as Connected Living, Gaming Arena, Audio, Home Theatre and Lifestyle TVs.

