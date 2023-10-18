Samsung Inaugurates its Second Premium Experience Store in Gujarat at Surat International Business Center

- Advertisement - -

Samsung India inaugurated its second Premium Experience Store in the state of Gujarat at the International Business Center (IBC), Surat. Earlier this year, Samsung opened its first premium experience store in Gujarat, in the state capital, Ahmedabad. Designed to be a one-stop shop for sales, services, and captivating consumer experiences, the premium experience store in Surat is spread over an area of over 2500 sq. ft.

The store showcases Samsung’s complete product ecosystem around immersive zones dedicated to SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions. The store is situated in Surat’s famed International Business Center (IBC), which not only thrives as a corporate hub but also as a dynamic cultural epicenter for locals.

The new experience store will host a diverse range of Galaxy workshops as part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program. These workshops are designed for tech-savvy individuals, with a particular focus on Gen Z and millennials. The workshops will cover a wide range of topics aligned with the interests of consumers, including digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, music, and events celebrating the local culture and values of the city.

Consumers visiting the store in the first two weeks after the opening will get 2X loyalty points and Galaxy Buds2 at INR 2999 on purchases of Samsung products worth INR 15000 & above. In addition, consumers will also get a bank cashback of 10% on credit and debit cards of all leading banks.

Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

We are excited to bring another large premium store to Gujarat, post the successful launch in Ahmedabad. We believe in engaging young audiences with immersive and uniquely tailored product experiences and our newest store in Surat will offer that and much more. With an emphasis on offering curated experiences, we will host ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops, which will focus on varied consumer passion points such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness and music, among others,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

At the new stores, consumers will get a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly.

Consumers can also access Samsung’s digital lending service, Samsung Finance+ and opt for Samsung Care+ plans for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches right in the store.

Consumers visiting the store will also be able to enjoy hassle-free after-sales service for their smartphones and book service calls for their consumer electronics products at home.

