Samsung Inaugurates its Premium Experience Store at Phoenix Mall in Chennai, First in Tamil Nadu

Samsung has inaugurated its Premium Experience Store in the state of Tamil Nadu at the Phoenix Mall, Chennai. Designed to offer an integrated premium experience of sales and customer service, the store is a one-stop solution for all consumer needs.

The store highlights Samsung’s cutting-edge product ecosystem featuring immersive zones dedicated to SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions. The store in Phoenix Marketcity Mall which is one of the largest mall in India, is located in Velachery area of Chennai, which has emerged as a hub of Gen Z and millennials in recent years.

The new experience store will host a diverse range of Galaxy workshops as part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ programme designed for Gen Z and millennials. The workshops will cover a wide range of topics aligned with the interests of consumers, including digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, coding, music, and events celebrating the local culture and values of the city.

Consumers visiting the store can avail limited period offers like Galaxy Buds FE at INR 2999 and Early Bird giveaways, on purchase of select devices.

“We are delighted to introduce the Premium Experience Store to Chennai following a fantastic response in other parts of India. Our commitment is to captivate the Chennai shoppers with immersive and uniquely tailored product experiences. The newest store is dedicated to engaging Chennai’s diverse consumer base, by hosting ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops that cater to various passion points, including digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, and music. Chennai’s dynamic retail market provides an ideal backdrop for us to connect with our customers and create memorable engagements,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

At the new store, consumers will get a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered to their homes directly.

Consumers can seamlessly access Samsung’s digital lending service, Samsung Finance+ and conveniently opt for Samsung Care+ plans for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches right in the store.

Beyond the purchase, the store also offers visitors hassle-free after-sales service for smartphones and the convenience of booking home service calls for all their consumer electronic needs.

