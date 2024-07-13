Samsung Hosts Season 2 of #PlayGalaxy Cup with Latest Galaxy Z Fold6, India’s Top Gamers Feature in Contest

- Advertisement -

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is thrilled to announce the second edition of its ultimate gaming showdown: #PlayGalaxy Cup played on the new Galaxy Z Fold6, a device designed to provide cutting-edge experiences. One of the biggest gaming events hosted in India, the #PlayGalaxy Cup reached over 150 Million users this year.

The #PlayGalaxy Cup was livestreamed on July 11, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Samsung.com and other popular gaming destinations. Over 100 Samsung exclusive stores across the country also livestreamed the event.

To ensure the Galaxy Z Fold6’s ultimate gaming prowess, Samsung has also worked relentlessly to optimize the gaming experience. Featuring multiple significant enhancements including better display quality, processing power, battery efficiency, and device cooling, Galaxy Z Fold6 promises to bring pioneering technology to further elevate gaming experiences.

Mr. Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India

“Samsung has always been at the forefront of bringing powerful devices that can handle graphically demanding scenarios and the latest Galaxy Z Fold6 is the go-to device that provides a superior experience for gaming aficionados. With the second edition of #PlayGalaxy Cup, our objective is to demonstrate the new Galaxy Z Fold6’s capabilities firsthand and unite the gaming community on a grand stage,” said Mr. Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

#PlayGalaxy Cup 2.0 featured India’s top gaming talent, including 9 Hero gamers and 40 elite gamers from the Samsung #PlayGalaxy community. The list includes Naman Mathur AKA Mortal, Payal Dhare, Mythpat AKA Mithilesh Pathankar, and Gamerfleet AKA Anshu Bisht, each known for their significant contributions to the esports community.

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The processor is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance. The upgraded cooling system maximizes performance with a larger vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6.

The event witnessed 12 teams, comprising 48 gamers, competing for the coveted #PlayGalaxy Season 2.0 Cup. In a series of intense matches on 5 different maps of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), they played for 6 hours in just one day. The team with the maximum points after completing five matches was crowned the winner. The fierce and exhilarating competition resulted in team “Delhi AI Legends” being felicitated as the ultimate winner.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846 / 9625243429

Post Views: 95