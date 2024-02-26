Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series Goes on Sale in India

- Advertisement - -

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series, the most intelligent PC lineup with Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360, will go on sale in India starting today.

Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system — beginning a new era of AI PCs that offer ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity. These enhancements not only improve the device but also elevate the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, advancing the PC category and accelerating Samsung’s vision of AI innovation — for today and tomorrow.

Bringing next level connectivity, mobility and productivity, the Galaxy Book4 series redefines how users interact with their PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, delivering truly connected and intelligent experiences. It is completely interactive with optimized and familiar touch-based user interface, just like the experience on your smartphone or tablet.

Featuring an intelligent processor for powerful performance, the Galaxy Book4 series has a new Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU). Talking AI capabilities to the next level, the Galaxy Book4 series features Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration program to boost productivity.

The Galaxy Book4 series offers a stunning and interactive display with its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display assuring clear contrast and vivid colour, whether indoors or outdoors. Its Vision Booster uses an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm to automatically enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology reduces distracting reflections.

The sound quality is equally top-notch with AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos® delivering high octaves and rich bass for clear and crisp sound. All the exceptional features are packaged in this next generation of intelligent PC, which also has a robust security system.

A testament to Samsung’s vision of AI-powered innovation, the Galaxy Book4 series is designed to empower people with higher levels of productivity while exploring new possibilities to enhance their quality of life.

Key Specifications:

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Galaxy Book4 Pro Galaxy Book4 360 Processor Intel Core Ultra7 Intel Core Ultra7 / Intel Core Ultra5 Intel Core 7/ Core 5 Size 16-inch 16 inch and 14 inch 15.6 inch Display WQXGA+ (2880×1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display [ touch screen] WQXGA+ (2880×1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display [ touch screen] FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED [touch screen] RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 16/32GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB / 1TB 512GB / 1TB 512GB / 1TB Graphics Intel Arc Intel Arc Intel Iris Xe Weight 1.66 kg 1.56 / 1.23 kg 1.46 kg Battery 76Wh 16-inch – 76Wh 14-inch – 63Wh 68Wh Charging 65W 65W 65W

Availability Prices & Offers:

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Galaxy Book4 Pro Galaxy Book4 360 Colours Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Gray Price Starting From INR 163990 INR 131990 INR 114990

Consumers can avail bank cashback worth INR 10000 or upgrade bonus up to INR 8000 on purchase Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360. Consumers can also opt for No-cost EMI up to 24 months. In addition, students can also avail additional 10% discount on their purchase of Galaxy Book4 series. Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360 will be available for purchase on Samsung.com, leading online stores and select retail stores.

