Samsung foldable laptop looks like an oversized Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s plans for next year are not entirely clear, but what is certain from Samsung Display’s previous demonstrations is that the company has experimented with foldable display technology applied to various form factors, including laptops. Now it seems that the company has been granted another patent concerning one foldable laptop design.

The foldable laptop in question is precisely that: a notebook with a large foldable screen that can bend down the middle, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when used sideways in Flex Mode. The lower portion of the screen can accommodate a virtual keyboard and trackpad, while the upper, vertical half of the foldable display is reserved for showing content.

