Samsung Expands its Retail Presence in Bengaluru

Samsung has inaugurated another new Premium Experience Store at The Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Designed to be a one-stop shop for sales and service, the store will offer captivating experiences to consumers, including showcasing its connected device ecosystem – Samsung SmartThings – and also host a variety of engaging activities.

The new premium experience store, spread across 1200 sq. ft. in The Mall of Asia caters to the needs of customers in the Northern parts of Bengaluru while offering a comprehensive range of Samsung products and services.

Consumers coming into the store will get assured gifts, 2X loyalty points (on all transactions above INR 15000) and Galaxy Buds FE at INR 2999 with select Galaxy devices as a limited period offer. On purchase of Samsung products worth INR 20000, the first 200 customers will get early bird giveaways. In addition, consumers can also avail always-on special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, laptops, and smart watches up to 22.5% cashback and INR 22000 in additional benefits on select items.

At the store, Samsung will host a variety of Galaxy workshops as part of its ‘Learn @ Samsung’ programme designed for tech-savvy consumers, especially Gen Z and millennials. This will include workshops around AI education focusing on consumer passion points.

“Following six years of fantastic response to our flagship experience center in the city, the Samsung Opera House, we are delighted to introduce another Premium Experience Store in the Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. We aim to captivate local shoppers with immersive and uniquely tailored premium product experiences. Our newest store is dedicated to engaging Bengaluru’s diverse consumer base by hosting ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops including productivity masterclass, portrait photography, nightography, and photo editing sessions that cater to various passion points. The dynamic retail market of the city provides an ideal backdrop for us to connect with our consumers and create memorable engagements,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Vice President, D2C Business, Samsung India.

The newly launched store offers a next-generation larger-than-life experience of Samsung products alongside a SmartThings station, Gaming zone, an audio-visual zone, and a smartphone and wearables section that displays the recently launched flagship smartphone series – Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5.

At the Mall of Asia store, consumers will get a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly. They can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets and smartwatches at the store.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

