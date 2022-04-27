Samsung Brings T7 Shield Portable SSD to India- Durable & Fast Performance for Creative Professionals

- Advertisement -

Samsung announced the launch of its latest external storage device, the T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive (PSSD), bringing exceptional performance and reliability in a durable, credit card size design.

“Designed for creative professionals and on-the-go consumers, the T7 Shield Portable SSD is a durable, high-performance and reliable SSD. It is a tough and rugged device that ensures consumers’ data will remain safeguarded, even when it is dropped, exposed to water or used outdoors. The T7 Shield Portable SSD offers extensive compatibility, enabling consumers to use the new SSD on multiple devices including PCs, Android Smartphones and Gaming Consoles,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India

The T7 Shield is Samsung’s most durable PSSD to date, making it ideal for outdoor content creators or travelers who need data-rich experience without having to worry about data loss from exposure to the elements or life’s mishaps.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD

The T7 Shield delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard. It is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs), saving consumers, digital creators and professionals valuable time.

Samsung has also optimized the inside and outside of the product, by changing the surface material and improving the software in the T7 Shield, to solve the performance degradation and overheating that occur when transferring large files. Due to this change, there is no performance degradation even when files of 2TB are moved at once, and heat generation is minimized, which help solve the inconvenience that consumers may experience.

Designed to work across multiple devices, Samsung’s T7 Shield can store large numbers of pictures, games as well as 4K and 8K videos whether on a PC, Mac, Smartphone (Android), or game console. Additionally, the T7 Shield has strengthened security (*256-bit AES, Advanced Encryption Standard) with hardware encryption so that consumer data can be safely protected even if the T7 shield is lost. Plus, it provides access to Samsung’s Magician Software which lets users to conveniently manage the drive.

As with Samsung’s other portable SSD lineups, the T7 Shield uses one-third of the tray packaging compared to prior generations, while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions during its production through production efficiency.

Available in beige, black and blue to satisfy user preferences, the T7 Shield is offered in 1TB and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. Priced at INR 22,999 for 2TB and INR 12,999 for 1TB, the T7 Shield will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.