Samsung Brings its Next-Gen Gaming Monitors with Best Display and Unrivaled Picture Quality for a Premium Gaming Experience

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched the latest range of Odyssey Gaming monitors for Indian consumers. The Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and G7 Neo are the latest addition to the Odyssey Gaming Monitor series with advanced features such as Neo Quantum processor, HDR true black 400, Smart entertainment, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The monitors are engineered and designed to offer faster refresh rates, better gaming, and viewing experience, enhanced audio system, and higher pixel density, packed in a premium slim metal design. The latest line-up of the Odyssey monitors are perfect for gamers because they come with a fast response time and a superior picture quality, making their gaming experience more immersive.

The new range of gaming monitors offer a next-level gaming experience as well as entertainment on the same screen with its Smart Entertainment feature. With the inbuilt entertainment hub feature, consumers can convert the gaming monitor into a smart TV with just a click.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

“The next generation of Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors are the ultimate visual treat. With the vision of catering to the ever-evolving needs of young gamers, Odyssey Gaming monitors are designed with cutting-edge futuristic technology. The new range of monitors caters not only to gaming enthusiasts but also provides an excellent cinematic experience through its smart entertainment hub. The unmatched refresh rate and sleek design of the screens are the primary requirements of a modern-day user prefers speed over delays and latency,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

A cinematic and gaming experience like never before: The Odyssey OLED G8 has the fastest response time among the complete Odyssey range with GTG 0.1ms & a refresh rate of 175Hz. The 34-inch screen offers ultra-wide, QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) with a 21:9 aspect ratio making the picture quality unrivaled. It comes with 100% colour volume and DCI-99.3% colour gamut for incredible visuals for an ultimate premium gaming experience. This is enhanced by a million-to-one static contrast ratio to bring out the most subtle details for enhanced immersion and 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view.

Odyssey Neo G7 is Samsung’s first flat Mini-LED model with a new form factor. The large 43” screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification for advanced picture quality showcasing the best graphics of today. The Odyssey Neo G7 brings Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology to the fore, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs.

The Odyssey G7 is a premium flat UHD gaming monitor that offers a 144Hz refresh rate along with an IPS panel with clear image through 178° of wide viewing angle. It also features a powerful combination of various features under the hood, including rapid 1ms response time and crystal clear QLED picture quality to satisfy gamers’ need for smooth and captivating gameplay.

Upgraded performance for an enhanced gaming experience: The Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified, ensuring content will appear vivid and life-like with accurate colour and contrast reproduction. In addition to the rapid response time and refresh rate of the Odyssey OLED G8, which gives gamers lightning-quick response capabilities and real-world accuracy in a range of gaming environments, the monitor is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay.

Odyssey Neo G7 supports up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time allowing a swift, smooth response and enabling precise mouse movements. Even during the most intense moments, the Odyssey Neo G7 keeps extremely smooth and fast action gameplay and reduces stuttering, input latency, and screen tearing through AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. The 28-inch Odyssey G7 comes with a futuristic design that offers an ultra-wide game view, Auto source switch+, and is also compatible with G-sync.

Price and Availability: Odyssey OLED G8 monitor comes in Silver colour in India; Odyssey Neo G7 in White colour for 43” and Black colour for 32”; and Odyssey G7 in Black colour. Customers can buy monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

