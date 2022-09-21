Samsung Announces Corporate+ Program to Offer Exciting Festive Season Discounts to Corporate Employees on IT & Mobility Products

- Advertisement - -

Samsung India announced its Corporate + program that will offer exciting benefits and attractive deals of up to 30% off on its wide range of smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, TVs, and digital appliances to corporate employees across India just ahead of the big festive season.

By simply accessing Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop app using their unique official email ID, corporate employees can avail of doorstep delivery, affordable payment modes (EMI), and the widest customer service network in addition to the discounts.

Samsung Corporate+, earlier known as the ‘Employee Purchase Program’, provides exclusive corporate deals that lead to additional savings for corporate employees. So far over 3 lakh, corporate employees across India have availed the benefits of the program.

“With the Samsung Corporate + program, we are offering exciting discounts and deals of up to 30% to corporate employees ahead of the festive season. We are focusing on providing corporate employees access to innovation with affordability. Through this program, we are optimistic about becoming an integral part of the professional journey of corporate employees. Our objective is to enable better collaboration at work through our scalable technologies,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Products Consumer Offers Highlight Models Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Wearables and Laptops Up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy Z Series, Samsung Galaxy S Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S Series, Watch5, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung Galaxy Book2 Notebook TVs and Digital Appliances Up to 30% off Samsung Neo QLED 8K UHD TV, Premium Refrigerators, Front load Washing Machines, Convection Microwaves

Samsung will facilitate end-to-end services from buying to support, making the purchase process seamless, affordable, and convenient for corporate employees. To make the purchase a smooth sailing experience under this program, Samsung is also offering free insurance worth up to INR 7,999, an exchange option and exchange bonus, no cost EMIs that would lead to additional savings and free delivery.

Users can log in with their official email (work email) at https://www.samsung.com/in/corporateplus upon which they will receive an OTP in their mail. After the OTP verification, users will land on the categories page, where they can select their favourite Samsung products. Samsung allows users to prebook all the latest products. Buyers have the option to select their products, add them to the cart, and choose the most suitable payment mode. While adding the shipment address, buyers can also opt-in for a GST invoice.

Samsung also runs a Student Advantage Program, designed to empower students by offering gadgets with cutting-edge technology for their everyday use, making digital learning more affordable and accessible to the youth of India, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’.

