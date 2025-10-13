Sameer Bhatia from Seagate Technology Appointed Senior Regional Director for India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa

- Advertisement -

Sameer Bhatia of Seagate Technology has been named Senior Regional Director for India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. In his new capacity, Bhatia oversees the company’s strategic growth across these diverse and rapidly developing markets.

Seagate Technology is a global leader in mass-capacity data storage, providing storage solutions that enable businesses and individuals to store, protect and activate data securely and efficiently. The company continues to advance storage technology to address the evolving needs of AI, machine learning and cloud environments.

With over 20 years of experience in data storage, mobile, and telecom, Bhatia joined Seagate in 2015, holding leadership roles such as Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for India & SAARC. He has strengthened Seagate’s regional presence through key partnerships.

This appointment highlights Seagate’s recognition of the growing opportunities across the IMETA region, where expanding AI, multi-cloud adoption, and edge infrastructure are driving demand for scalable, secure and sustainable storage solutions.

