Salesforce Strengthens Investment in India, Expands Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced the expansion of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, significantly strengthening the company’s presence in India.

Salesforce has been investing in India over the last decade. The Hyderabad CoE opened in 2016, firmly establishing India as a leading talent and global innovation hub for the company. Today, Salesforce has over 9,000 employees in India, across offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur.

The CoE provides world-class innovation to support Salesforce’s research and development programs. Engineering teams at the Hyderabad-based CoE have helped develop a significant portion of the latest products launched by Salesforce. The CoE’s customer success team provides trusted implementation and technical solution advice to support a growing global customer base.

Salesforce will expand the CoE to a state of the art facility covering 680,000+ square feet, providing 10 office floors and two hospitality floors. The CoE will be designed to meet the needs of the future workforce with a focus on collaboration, sustainability, and employee wellness. In line with Salesforce’s commitment to sustainability, the building will pursue LEED Gold certification.

Salesforce’s growth in India has been fueled by businesses accelerating adoption of cloud technologies and partnering with Salesforce as their trusted digital advisor. Leading Indian companies, such as Air India, HDFC Ltd., Tata CliQ, and Mahindra Ltd. among many others, use Salesforce technologies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Customer growth in India is also supported by a flourishing Salesforce ecosystem with an established network of partners, over 2 million Salesforce developers, and more Trailhead users than any market outside the United States.

Comments on the news:

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson for Salesforce India, said, “India’s fast-growing economy, digital connectivity, and highly-skilled workforce provide a unique opportunity for our country to play an important role in supporting the global acceleration of digital transformation. I am thrilled to be expanding the Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, deepening our commitment to the region and India’s role as a global talent and innovation hub for Salesforce.”

Srinivas Tallapragada, Chief of Engineering, Salesforce, said, “India is a strategic market for Salesforce. World class talent and the multifaceted landscape drives innovation at scale, giving businesses the opportunity to transform and deploy future-ready solutions. As we set out on what will be a new exciting era, I look forward to accelerating innovation from India for businesses in India and across the globe.”

KalvakuntlaTaraka Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said, “The Salesforce Centre of Excellence is a testament to Hyderabad’s extraordinary tech talent, high-quality infrastructure, global standard of living – and the razor-sharp focus and hard work put in by the entire Telangana government to bring in high-quality investment. We have a longstanding relationship with Salesforce and are proud that India, and specifically Hyderabad, has become an integral part of Salesforce’s growth strategy. As India attains global digital leadership, we anticipate that Salesforce’s Hyderabad Centre of Excellence will soon become home to many world-class innovations. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Salesforce on its journey to become one of the top-most technology companies.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “Salesforce has emerged as a preeminent software technology company in the world. It’s expected that it’s presence here, in years to come, will help generate a significantly larger number of jobs and opportunities and be an important part of the IndianTechade story.”

