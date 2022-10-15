Salesforce Report: 54% Organisations in India View Customer Service as a Revenue Generator

- Advertisement - -

46% of organizations in India have c-level representation for customer service as the role takes on strategic importance amid economic uncertainty.

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released the fifth edition of its State of Service report that shares insights from over 8,000 professionals across 36 counties, including 300+ respondents from India on how customer service organizations’ priorities, challenges, success measures, and strategies are shifting amid digital-first customer expectations and economic headwinds.

Key insights of this year’s State of Service report include:

Economic Uncertainty Prompts a Focus on Efficiency. As inflation takes hold and rate hikes dominate headlines, customer service teams are leaning into new success measures and technologies that promote productivity and efficiency. 78% of service organizations in India use workflow and process automation.

As inflation takes hold and rate hikes dominate headlines, customer service teams are leaning into new success measures and technologies that promote productivity and efficiency. of service organizations in India use workflow and process automation. Digital-First Customer Service Continues to Rise. Customer migration to digital channels took off during the pandemic, and shows no signs of slowing. 72% of service organizations in India offer video support and 77% offer live chat

Customer migration to digital channels took off during the pandemic, and shows no signs of slowing. of service organizations in India offer video support and offer live chat The “Great Resignation” Prompts a Focus on Employee Experience. With high turnover rates, service organizations are offering perks like remote work and improved career development opportunities. Service organizations in India experienced an average turnover rate of 32% over the part year.

With high turnover rates, service organizations are offering perks like remote work and improved career development opportunities. Service organizations in India experienced an average turnover rate of over the part year. Customer Service Continues to Expand Beyond the Contact Center. Field service is now table stakes beyond its original domain in industries such as energy and utilities. 85% of service organizations with field operations in the country say it’s critical to scaling their business.

Mr. Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India said, “The role of customer service is fundamentally shifting amid changing customer behaviours, rising expectations and economic growth. Investments and innovations in the area of customer services have grown by leaps and bounds in the recent past. Leaders today are increasingly focusing on the quality of customer service while evaluating their success metrics. This research provides valuable baselines and differentiators that help inform important decisions.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.