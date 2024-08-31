Salesforce Hosts Trailblazing Women Summit in India

- Advertisement -

Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, hosted the second edition of Trailblazing Women in India, in Hyderabad. Through this annual gender equality summit, Salesforce aims to create a platform to elevate and inspire the next generation of women leaders and male allies. The event saw participation from 350+ women in-person, and 3000+ registered for the virtual live streaming. The theme for the summit was ‘Igniting Innovation’.

The summit brought together leading women and allies from across India, including business leaders, and inspiring celebrity speakers. Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India, opened the summit as the host, leading several panel discussions and a fireside chat. She emphasized the critical role of leveraging transformational technologies and igniting innovation to advance women’s careers. The summit continued with a series of engaging discussions that spotlighted the achievements of women leaders, explored the transformative role of AI in reshaping the business landscape, and provided valuable guidance on career development. These sessions aimed to empower attendees with insights, strategies, and inspiration to drive innovation and advance their careers.

The summit saw participation from women leaders like Shailina Parti, COO Westside, Tata; Sayali Aklekar, Head IT & Digital, Bisleri International; Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer, Marico; and Arpita Das, VP-IT, India Proximity Director (CIO), Pernod Ricard India. These remarkable women shared their experiences and insights on driving change, fostering creativity, and overcoming challenges in their industries, all while championing the integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI in the workplace.

Salesforce leaders present included Alexandra Siegel, SVP and Chief Equality Officer, Salesforce; Mankiran Chowhan, VP Financial Services & Consumer Industries, Salesforce India; Aditi Sharma, RVP Sales, Salesforce India; Sri Lakshmi Kotwal, VP, Engineering, Salesforce India; Sangeeta Girir Gundala, VP, Chief Operating Officer – Sales, Salesforce India and Molly Q. Ford, Vice President, Talent Connection & Engagement, Salesforce. Renowned award-winning actress Shefali Shah spoke and inspired the audience with her journey and views on equality in today’s world.

Ms. Alexandra Siegel, SVP and Chief Equality Officer, Salesforce

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alexandra Siegel, SVP and Chief Equality Officer, Salesforce remarked, “At Salesforce, equality is a core principle that demands a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. India’s remarkable talent is vital to realizing our vision of Equality for All. I’m delighted with the positive response to our second Trailblazing Women in India and am eager to drive further change through future events.”

Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India

Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India said, “The second edition of Trailblazing Women exemplifies our commitment to Igniting Innovation by empowering women across India. My advice to young and aspiring women leaders is to step out of your comfort zone, be authentic, and resilient, and, most importantly, seek out strong mentorship. A good mentor is invaluable in helping women navigate and build successful careers in tech.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Salesforce

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 192