Salesforce Collaborates with ICT Academy, and AICTE to Empower Educators on Technical Education in India

Salesforce has joined hands with the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Academy and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to introduce the Educator’s Empowerment Program (EEP) on Salesforce Technologies. This collaboration is driven by the shared vision to empower educators with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of technical education, thereby ensuring quality education for the learners.

The program will support virtual internships, leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform as part of the instructional practice. Three specific tracks have been identified, which include the Salesforce Platform Developer Track intended for individuals who have knowledge, skills, and experience building custom applications on the Lightning Platform. The Salesforce Administrator Track, a guide to customise the platform while connecting business and technology and lastly, MuleSoft training on seamlessly inter-connection of data, applications and devices across on-premises and cloud computing environments.

The EEP will include 40 hours of training spread over five days, providing an on-campus learning experience that facilitates faster upskilling and cross-skilling. Faculty will obtain a certificate of participation as per the requirements from Academia (EEP from ICT Academy is supported by AICTE). Additional certification will be provided through NASSCOM Future Skill Prime on Salesforce Developer Catalyst, Salesforce Administrator and MuleSoft.

According to IDC, the global Salesforce economy, powered by AI, will create a net gain of 11.6M jobs and $2.02T in business revenues between 2022 and 2028. In alignment with these global objectives, Salesforce is actively collaborating with academia in India to enhance the availability of skilled talent through the unique EEP.

Mr. Sanket Atal – Managing Director – India Site, Operations and Technology & Product, Salesforce India

Mr. Sanket Atal – Managing Director – India Site, Operations and Technology & Product, Salesforce India said, “The role of educators in this ever-evolving world is crucial in shaping the future, and we are committed to providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to excel. The Educator’s Empowerment Program on Salesforce Technologies is a testament to our dedication to elevating the standards of technical education in India. Through this program, we aim to equip educators with the skills and expertise required to stay ahead in their field, foster innovation, and prepare students for the challenges of the future. We believe this initiative will not only benefit educators but also lead to an enriched and dynamic learning experience for students across the country and thereby empower the education landscape.”

Mr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman at AICTE

Mr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman at AICTE said,“In this dynamic and fast-changing world, it is paramount that we give our teachers new skills, and more exposure to professional development programs that prepare students to be confident of adapting to the environment. We are delighted to partner with Salesforce through the ICT academy, to ensure upskilling of students with new concepts and techniques and encourage learning of Salesforce technologies to support learners’ needs.”

Mr. Hari Balachandran, CEO at ICT Academy

Mr. Hari Balachandran, CEO at ICT Academy said, “ICT Academy in association with AICTE and Salesforce, is proud to bring the “Educators Empowerment Program” on the Salesforce Technologies to the faculty members of higher education institutions across India. The groundbreaking initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering educational excellence. By investing in our faculty’s professional growth and equipping them with the latest teaching methodologies and skills, we are creating a ripple effect that will positively impact our entire academic community.”

Who can apply for the Educator’s Empowerment Program

Faculty member who is teaching at the – B.E/B.Tech/M.Tech Departments in: Comp Science/Information Science/Electrical & Electronics/Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning/Data Science & Analytics/Internet of Things/Cyber Security/Computer Science & Design and other related fields.

Interested in upskilling and cross skilling.

Who wants to learn the trending and emerging technologies.

The faculty member who would like to be an ambassador/catalyst in teaching the Salesforce technologies at the campus/region.

