Monday, December 30, 2024
Sahana System Limited Bags Order To Deliver Advanced IT Solutions For Toll Infrastructure

Sahana System Limited, a player in the IT services domain, announced that it has secured a contract aggregating to a value of Rs 25.37 crores to provide comprehensive technical support for toll infrastructure system in India.

The scope of services encompasses comprehensive technical support for Toll Management Systems, Information Technology Management Systems (ITMS) and sophisticated Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) solutions, harnessing cutting-edge sensor technology for precise vehicle monitoring along with integrated software, networking. This strategic partnership highlights their strong commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovative technological advancements that are reshaping India’s transportation landscape.

Mr. Pratik Kakadia, Founder & Managing Director & CEO, Sahana System Limited
Commenting on this development, Mr. Pratik Kakadia, Founder & Managing Director & CEO, Sahana System Limited said, “We are delighted to secure these significant contracts, which highlight the trust our clients place in Sahana to deliver critical infrastructure solutions. This reinforces our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies like ITMS and Weigh-in-Motion systems to enhance efficiency and innovation in India’s transportation sector. As a trusted partner in IT services, we remain focused on driving operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders, and contributing to the nation’s digital transformation journey.”

