Safer Internet Day 2025: Strengthening Cybersecurity and Building a Resilient Digital Future

As we observe Safer Internet Day on February 11, 2025, the focus remains on strengthening digital security and fostering responsible online practices. Below are insights from industry leaders on the evolving cyber landscape, emphasizing the need for proactive measures, awareness, and collaboration to create a safer and more resilient digital future.

Mr. Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet.

“As digitalization accelerates and online activity surges, so do cyber risks, with cybercriminals deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics—from phishing and deepfakes to exploiting e-commerce vulnerabilities. Safer Internet Day serves as a reminder that security is a shared responsibility. Consumers must stay vigilant, while businesses must prioritize proactive security measures like regular vulnerability assessments, timely software updates, and customer education. By fostering collaboration between security providers, businesses, and individuals, and embracing best practices, we can build a safer, more resilient digital world for everyone.”

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East, IceWarp

“As we navigate an increasingly digital world, Safer Internet Day 2025 serves as a vital reminder that cybersecurity is not just an IT concern but a shared responsibility. With cyber threats evolving at an alarming rate, businesses and individuals must proactively safeguard their digital interactions.



At IceWarp, we advocate for a multi-layered security approach, integrating advanced email encryption, AI-driven threat detection, and robust access controls to fortify enterprise communication. However, technology alone is not enough—building a culture of cybersecurity awareness through regular training and vigilance is equally crucial.



From phishing attacks to data breaches, organizations must remain one step ahead by adopting zero-trust security models, enforcing strong authentication mechanisms, and ensuring compliance with global data protection regulations. The key to a safer internet lies in collective action—collaborating with cybersecurity experts, leveraging cutting-edge security solutions, and fostering responsible digital habits.



This Safer Internet Day, let’s pledge to prioritize cybersecurity, stay informed about emerging threats, and empower individuals and enterprises to build a more resilient digital ecosystem.”

Mr. Manpreet Singh, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, 5Tattva

“In today’s digital-first world, cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity but a fundamental pillar of trust and resilience. As we mark Safer Internet Day 2025, we must recognize that online threats are evolving rapidly, making it imperative for individuals, businesses, and governments to stay ahead with robust security strategies. Cyberattacks, data breaches, and identity theft have become everyday risks, but with the right awareness, policies, and technologies, we can build a safer digital future.



At 5Tattva, we emphasize a proactive approach to cybersecurity—encouraging strong authentication, regular security audits, and fostering a culture of security awareness. Organizations must prioritize Zero Trust frameworks, AI-driven threat detection, and end-to-end encryption to protect their critical assets. Meanwhile, individuals can enhance their security posture by using unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and being cautious of phishing scams.



Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and collaboration between enterprises, policymakers, and cybersecurity experts is key to mitigating risks. By investing in continuous education, advanced security solutions, and responsible digital practices, we can create an internet ecosystem that is not only safe but also resilient against emerging threats.

On this Safer Internet Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to making the digital world secure for everyone. A safer internet is not just a goal—it’s a necessity for innovation, business growth, and personal privacy in the modern age.”

Dr. K. Lalli, Principal, Hindustan International School, Guindy, Chennai

“In an era where digital deception is becoming increasingly sophisticated, Safer Internet Day 2025 serves as a crucial reminder of our responsibility to safeguard truth and trust online. Deepfakes and AI-driven manipulation pose significant threats to recruitment and education, undermining the authenticity of credentials, assessments, and professional integrity.

As educators, we must embrace both awareness and action—leveraging AI detection tools, implementing strict verification protocols, and fostering digital literacy among students and professionals alike. Our role extends beyond academic instruction; we must equip individuals with the critical thinking skills needed to discern fact from fiction in an evolving digital landscape.

By combining technological advancements with ethical vigilance, we can combat misinformation and ensure that online platforms remain secure and credible. Let us work together to uphold the integrity of education and employment, empowering future generations with the knowledge to navigate the digital world responsibly. A safer internet is not just a necessity—it is our collective responsibility.”

