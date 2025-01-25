Safeguarding Against Cyber Threats on Republic Day – Sophos

- Advertisement -

By Sophos

Republic Day is just around the corner, and everyone’s buzzing about the big sales! Websites are already giving us sneak peeks at the amazing deals they’ll be offering on everything from the latest gadgets and stylish clothes to those little luxuries we all love. It’s definitely tempting to hunt for the best bargains. However, amid Republic Day celebrations, cybercriminals often find ways to seize the opportunity to exploit the festive spirit through cyber scams. So, to help you feel safe while you snag those deals, here are some common threats you might encounter and tips to identify them and stay safe:

Fake Republic Day Discounts: Many of us look forward to Republic Day for the massive discounts across online shopping websites. Taking advantage of this, scammers can create fake websites and advertisements offering huge discounts to lure users into sharing payment details or making fraudulent purchases. To avoid such risks, do not click on links from unsolicited emails or SMS. Shop only on trusted platforms and verify offers directly on the official website. Phishing Emails and Messages: Taking it a step further, fraudsters may send emails or texts pretending to be from trusted brands, offering “special Republic Day deals” which can lead to microsites created by the scammers that replicate the original website. They may also lead to websites that show a roulette wheel of deals or a lucky draw, asking for sensitive information for users to enter the deal. To avoid such scams, refrain from clicking on any links or attachments in unexpected messages. Instead, verify the sender’s details, report suspicious emails, and manually search for the correct URL on reputed websites to avoid landing on a fake microsite. Malicious Advertisements: Online ads during the festive season can be a source of malware and tracking. Clicking on these ads can compromise your device and even incapacitate it if a virus is accidentally downloaded. Use an ad blocker like uBlock Origin or Ghostery to prevent malicious ads from appearing in your browser and do not click on pop-up ads that show up on various websites. Donation Scams: Cybercriminals may pose as charitable organisations raising funds for patriotic causes or underprivileged citizens. Citizens feeling generous may find themselves robbed of the donated money or have their payment credentials saved and exploited. Make sure to donate only through verified organisations and cross-check URLs or credentials before making payments. Additionally, make sure to opt out of options to “save payment information” on any websites for safety. Saved Payment Details: E-commerce platforms, even reputed ones, often ask to save card/payment details, which can be compromised if the site is hacked and their data is leaked. Decline this option and use secure wallets or one-time-use card numbers. For websites or sellers that one has not purchased from before, always try to opt for a “pay on delivery” option to ensure safety. Increased Organisational Risk: Employees shopping online during work hours on company devices can expose organisations to phishing attacks or malware. This can also happen if they click on links from promotional emails, which happens to be a common cybersecurity vulnerability for enterprises. It is necessary to educate employees about cybersecurity best practices and implement secure browsing protocols for work devices.

This Republic Day, enjoy amazing online shopping deals without falling victim to cybercrime by staying alert and following these tips. Protect your personal and organisational data, and celebrate securely!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 92