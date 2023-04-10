Safeguard Your Data with Kingston Technology’s Advanced Storage Devices

- Advertisement - -

In today’s digital age, data has become an essential part of our lives, and losing valuable information or memories can be heart-breaking. That’s why it’s crucial to have a reliable backup solution to protect your data from any unexpected events such as device failure, malware attacks, or natural disasters. Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, has introduced a range of products designed to keep your data safe and secure. With Kingston’s innovative and dependable storage solutions, you can rest assured that your important files, documents, and memories are always backed up and readily available whenever you need them, anytime, anywhere.

Kingston NV2 NVMe SSD- Perfect for storage requirements for users looking for entry level NVMe SSD options. The Kingston NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is ideal for users looking for power-packed Gen 4×4 NVMe PCIe performance in a compact form factor, perfect for thinner notebooks, small form factor (SFF) systems, and DIY motherboards. The SSD is a substantial next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller. With lower power requirements and consumption, the SSD helps optimize system performance and deliver value without sacrifice. The compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design expands storage up to 2TB while saving space for other components impeccably. Kingston NV2 is compatible with both Gen3 and Gen4 platforms, Gen3 users can benefit from NV2 performance now and still be able to utilize the SSD drive after they upgrade to a Gen4 platform. As a cost-effective storage solution, NV2 is perfect for creators and gamers looking to upgrade their PC performance.

Kingston XS2000 external SSD– Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories. The drive connects with USB Type-C®1 allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston FURY™ Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s1 read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS1 for amazing consistency and exceptional gaming experience. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness.

With better heat management comes better stability during peak performance. The slim M.2 combined with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader is optimized for intense usage in gaming laptops and desktops. The optional heatsink model delivers an additional layer of thermal dispersion so when the game heats up, your PS5™ console stays cool. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team that will keep you at the top of your game. Available in capacities from 500GB–4TB to store an extensive library of your favorite games and media.

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx – Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx is an exemplary USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant flash drive that delivers quick transfers for simple and easy storage. Designed with a sleek matte black casing and paired with a sliding cap to protect the USB connector and data while not in use, the DT Exodia Onyx is the perfect affordable companion for stylish storage. The lightweight and reliable storage device features a key ring loop that provides ultimate portability, making it easy to attach to anywhere needed.

Kingston DataTraveler 80 M for Portable Storage on USB Type-C® Devices –

Kingston DataTraveler 80 M is a high-performance flash drive that is designed to work with USB Type-C laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets or Mac computers without the need for an adapter. With extremely fast read speeds of up to 200MB/s, the DT80 M allows for quick and convenient storage and file transfers to fulfill all daily needs for work, school, photos and music, and to free up space on Android smartphones on the spot while traveling. The sliding cap design protects the drive without the risk of losing the cap, the key ring loop brings extra security and easy search to avoid any fuss during critical times.

