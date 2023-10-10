SAC, ISRO signs MoU with Nav Wireless Technologies for LiFi, FSO & Quantum Key Technologies

- Advertisement - -

Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd (NavTech) has signed an MoU with Space Applications Centre, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). One of the major centers of ISRO, SAC has joined hands with Nav Wireless Technologies to use light-based high-speed communication for satellite communication in space.

Space agencies have already started using optical wireless technologies instead of Radio Frequency for space communication. SAC will use high speed secure quantum key communication using light from base station to satellite in space & terrestrial communication.



Through this technology, SAC will be able to do the quantum key distribution (QKD) & pointing acquisition and tracking (PAT) for satellite-to-satellite communications in the space. The technology is all set to be used in ISRO’s upcoming space exploration programs.

The MoU signed between SAC/ISRO and Nav Wireless Technologies, has a tenure of three years. Recommended by Department of Telecom (DoT), Nav Wireless Technologies is the first company in India to provide this technology to SAC, ISRO.

Hardik Soni, co-founder and CTO of Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on this development, Hardik Soni, co-founder and CTO of Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd. Said, “It is a proud moment for Nav Wireless Technologies as it will contribute to the great projects of ISRO. Very few space agencies in the world are currently using LiFi technology for secured communication between base stations and for satellite communications around the globe.”

Li/Fi, also known as Light Fidelity, utilizes the transmission of data through a light beam spectrum in both indoor and outdoor environments. This technology enables ultra-fast data connections and proves especially valuable in urban areas with congested radio spectra, as well as in rural regions where fiber optic cables or networks are not available. For over a year, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of LiFi research and development in India. The company has positioned itself as the sole registered entity in the country dedicated to exploring the potential of LiFi technology. Through their groundbreaking work, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd has showcased the most viable and practical solution for the nationwide launch of 5G services & BharatNet rural connectivity, utilizing Optical Wireless Communication (OWC).

