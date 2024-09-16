S8UL strikes big at MOBIES 2024, first Indian esports organisation to bag nominations in four categories

- Advertisement -

S8UL Esports, India’s leading esports and gaming content organisation, continues to make waves on the global stage with multiple nominations at the prestigious MOBIES 2024 (Mobile Gaming Awards), set to take place on November 12th in Los Angeles. The organisation, a three-time winner at the global Esports Awards, is now nominated in four key categories, highlighting its influence and growth within the esports and creator economy ecosystem.

S8UL’s Gaming Festival 2023, a two-day gaming spectacle that drew over 13,000 attendees from the Indian gaming community, has been recognized in the highly competitive “Live Event of the Year” category. This nomination alongside globally renowned events like the Esports World Cup, PMGC, Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championship and more underscores the festival’s success in uniting the gaming community with engaging experiences and immersive content.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Co-Founder of S8UL and widely known as the ‘Face of Indian Gaming and Esports,’ has secured a nomination in the “Mobile Content Creator of the Year” category. Mortal’s continued dedication to the mobile gaming scene has earned him global recognition as a leader in the community at multiple international stages.

S8UL Esports also stands strong in the “Mobile Organisation of the Year” category, reinforcing its status as a trailblazer in the mobile gaming industry. The organization’s commitment to creating impactful, entertaining, engaging content and fostering a vibrant esports community has once again been acknowledged on the global stage.

Top S8UL content creators, Parv Singh aka Soul Regaltos and Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, have been honoured with nominations for “Streamer of the Year” at MOBIES 2024. Their outstanding talent and passion have been instrumental in growing India’s esports culture, and this recognition is a testament to their influence and fan engagement in the gaming creator economy.

S8UL Esports continues to elevate Indian esports and the creator ecosystem on the world stage, driving innovation and community engagement in gaming and these nominations at the The MOBIES 2024 nominations further highlights the organization’s leadership and the individual contributions of its creators to the global gaming landscape.

Individuals can vote for team S8UL for MOBIES 2024 here: https://mobileawards.com/vote/

