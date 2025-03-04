S8UL Strengthens Leadership with Sumit Sovasaria as Co-Founder

- Advertisement -

As S8UL continues to redefine the esports landscape in India and beyond, the organization is taking a bold step forward by strengthening its leadership team. Today, S8UL proudly announces the addition of Mr. Sumit Sovasaria as a Co-Founder, bringing his extensive experience in strategic planning & operational optimisation.

Sumit is a seasoned industrialist and an esports enthusiast. Over the years, he has been a keen observer of the gaming and esports ecosystem and a close confidant of the S8UL leadership. His strategic insights and experience in scaling businesses will play a crucial role as S8UL embarks on its next phase of growth.

A Natural Progression Towards Growth

S8UL has evolved from being India’s premier esports organization to a global content powerhouse. The team’s vision has always been to set new benchmarks in esports, gaming, content creation, and community building. Sumit’s addition as a co-founder marks a significant milestone in this journey, bringing in structured business expertise to complement S8UL’s existing leadership’s industry experience.

Mr. Animesh ‘Thug’ Agarwal, Co-Founder, S8UL

“As S8UL stands at the cusp of an exciting new chapter, we are gearing up to expand into new titles, new geographies, and new verticals- including the launch of the S8UL Academy and the further growth of our D2C businesses including merchandise, peripherals etc in the coming months. To drive this next phase of our journey, I’m thrilled to welcome Sumit as a co-founder. His business acumen and strategic vision will play a crucial role, and I am confident that he will go a long way in achieving the next phase of our growth,” said Mr. Animesh ‘Thug’ Agarwal, Co-Founder, S8UL.

Expanding Horizons

S8UL’s ability to blend esports, content, and entertainment has set it apart from traditional esports organizations. With Sumit stepping into a leadership role, the organization is poised to take bold steps toward expansion – both in competitive gaming and broader content-driven ventures. Their recent foray into Valorant & CODM, along with their announcement of expansion plans into SEA, LATAM & Europe regions coupled with the entry of their new co-founder shows that S8UL is clearly entering a phase of explosive growth.

Mr. Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Co-Founder, S8UL

“It’s an exciting time for esports and gaming in India, and S8UL is at the forefront of this revolution,” said Mr. Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Co-Founder, S8UL. “As we grow, having a strong business leader like Sumit ensures that we are not just building for today but creating a long-term, sustainable future. We look forward to the fresh perspective that he brings to the table.”

Mr. Lokesh ‘Goldy’ Jain, Co-Founder, S8UL

“Sumit joins us with an outstanding track record of scaling businesses and driving operational excellence, with a passion for both strategy and executional excellence that will serve us well as we plan for the next phase of S8UL ’s exciting growth story,” said Mr. Lokesh ‘Goldy’ Jain, Co-Founder, S8UL

“I have always admired what Animesh, Naman, Lokesh and the entire team at S8UL have built – a true powerhouse in the esports and content space,” said Mr. Sumit Sovasaria, Co-Founder, S8UL. “Being a part of this journey is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to S8UL’s expansion and success. The future of esports in India is bright, and we’re just getting started.”

With this move, S8UL is reinforcing its commitment to long-term, sustainable growth, bringing together a blend of gaming expertise, business strategy, and a shared passion for esports.

