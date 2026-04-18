S8UL signs EMEA’s leading PUBG – BATTLEGROUNDS team ahead of Esports World Cup 2026

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S8UL, a global name in esports and gaming content, has officially signed the accomplished Team Question Mark (QM) roster to represent the organization in the PC title PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS as it prepares for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in global PUBG PC esports, QM has built a reputation for its disciplined, macro-driven playstyle and consistent performances at international events. Hailing from the CIS region within EMEA, the roster features captain Roman Zinovev (ADOUZ1E), Andrey Ionov (Bestoloch), Mansur Tsimpaev (f1lfirst), Nikita Odobesku (Molodoct), alongside coach Yermek Torebekov (Ermaak), and now joins S8UL as part of its expanding multi-title push for EWC 2026.

S8UL’s expanding presence across multiple global esports titles reflects a clear shift from being a dominant domestic force to building a truly international competitive identity. By investing in top-tier talent across regions and entering diverse game ecosystems, the organization is steadily positioning itself among the world’s leading esports clubs.

Mr. Naman Mathur, Co-founder, S8UL

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naman Mathur, Co-founder, S8UL said, “Signing the QM roster is a significant step for us as we continue to strengthen our presence in global esports. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is one of the most competitive titles in the world, and this team has consistently proven itself against the very best. At a broader level, this move reflects the direction S8UL is heading in. Over the past year, we have focused on building depth across our rosters and competing consistently at the highest level. As we prepare for the Esports World Cup 2026, we are committed to providing the team with the right support and resources as they aim to make a strong impact in the qualifiers as well as on the global stage.”

The team brings with it a proven track record at the highest level of competitive PUBG. With prior experience of representing leading organization BetBoom Esports, its achievements include winning the PUBG Continental Series 7 Europe 2022, securing $60,000 (~INR 56 lakh), and a standout victory at PUBG Global Series 8 in 2025, where they claimed $100,000 (~INR 93 lakh). They also finished in the Top 3 at PUBG Global Series 2 in 2023, earning $162,000 (~INR 1.51 crore), and secured a Top 7 finish at the PUBG Global Championship 2022, adding $134,445 (~INR 1.25 crore) to their tally.

Having competed at both editions of the EWC in 2024 and 2025, the roster brings valuable experience on the global stage. To date, the team has amassed approximately $713,000 (~INR 6.6 crore) in total prize winnings, further cementing its status as a top-tier international lineup.

“Becoming part of S8UL is a big opportunity for us as a team. As a team, we’ve always believed in our ability to compete with the best in the world, and having the backing of a global organisation allows us to push even further. With the Esports World Cup coming up, we’re focused on working through the qualifiers and making sure we deliver performances that match our potential,” said Mr. Roman Zinovev aka ADOUZ1E, captain of S8UL’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS team.

This announcement comes shortly after S8UL was once again selected as a Club Partner by the Esports Foundation (EF), placing it among an elite group of 40 global organizations representing their regions on the world stage. As part of this, S8UL will continue to represent India internationally while pursuing qualification across multiple titles.

The organization has already announced its participation across 13 titles for EWC 2026 – Apex Legends, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Call of Duty: Warzone, Chess, EA Sports FC, FATAL Fury, Fortnite, Honor of Kings, MOBA Legends 5V5, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, Street Fighter 6, TEKKEN 8, and Trackmania. The rosters for additional titles are set to be revealed in the coming days.

The PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS competition at EWC 2026 is scheduled to take place from July 21 to 26 in Riyadh, where 24 of the world’s top teams will compete for a total prize pool of $2 million (approximately INR 18.6 crore). S8UL’s newly signed roster will now compete through the qualification pathway to secure a spot at the tournament.

With a proven international roster and a clear focus on qualification for EWC 2026, S8UL continues to build momentum across titles, reinforcing its ambition to compete with the best teams in the world while elevating India’s presence in global esports.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / S8UL

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