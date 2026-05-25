S8UL onboards Campa Energy as Title Sponsor for Esports World Cup 2026 campaign

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S8UL, a global name in esports and gaming content, has roped in Campa Energy, the flagship energy drink brand of Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), as the Title Sponsor for its Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 campaign. The move marks a major milestone for Indian esports, bringing together the country’s leading esports organization and a rapidly growing youth-focused consumer brand ahead of the world’s biggest esports tournament.

Having been selected for the Esports Foundation’s Club Partner Program for the second consecutive year, S8UL launched its most ambitious Esports World Cup campaign yet across 13 titles, already securing qualification spots in Fortnite, Honor of Kings & Chess while remaining in contention across multiple other titles. The organization has also placed a strong emphasis on showcasing Indian talent internationally, with homegrown players competing across several esports titles alongside proven international talent. The onboarding of Campa Energy further strengthens this India-first vision, bringing together two homegrown brands to back Indian esports on the world stage.

As Title Sponsor, Campa Energy will be integrated across S8UL’s official team jerseys, digital content, fan engagement initiatives, city events, and on-ground activations throughout the EWC 2026 campaign. The association reflects a shared vision to champion Indian gaming talent on the global stage while deepening engagement with the country’s rapidly growing esports community.

Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL Esports

Commenting on the association, Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL Esports said,“The conversation around Indian esports has changed significantly over the last few years. Today, it is no longer just about potential, it is about building globally competitive teams, creating sustainable fan ecosystems, and earning the confidence of major brands. Our partnership with Campa Energy represents that larger shift. As S8UL prepares for the Esports World Cup 2026 across multiple titles, having a homegrown brand support this journey reinforces the growing cultural relevance of esports in India. We see this as a shared effort to push Indian talent and Indian esports further onto the global stage.”

Campa Energy has been crafted for a generation that constantly challenges boundaries and aspires to achieve more with every step. Campa Energy will power S8UL’s athletes across multiple titles as they prepare to represent India on the global stage. The brand also has a growing presence within the esports ecosystem, having previously associated with JioBLAST All Stars vs India, a creator-led competitive entertainment format centered around Battlegrounds Mobile India, which featured popular S8UL creators including Payal Dhare, Raj Varma, and Parv Singh.

As per the recent FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, the number of brands investing in Indian esports is expected to grow to 80 in 2026, with this association further highlighting the rising mainstream interest in the country’s rapidly evolving gaming and esports ecosystem. The EWC 2026, set to take place in Paris, France from July 6 to August 23, 2026, will bring together over 2,000 players from 200 clubs across more than 100 countries competing for a record-breaking prize pool of $75 million (~INR 720 crore). Backed by Campa Energy, S8UL will aim to make its mark while showcasing Indian esports talent at the highest level of international competition.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / S8UL

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