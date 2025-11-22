S8UL Makes History at the Esports Awards 2025, Becomes First Indian Organisation to Win Two Major Honours

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

S8UL Esports, India’s trailblazing force in gaming and creator-led entertainment, delivered a landmark moment at the Esports Awards 2025 in Las Vegas. The organisation celebrated a remarkable double win, lifting the Esports Content Group of the Year award for the fourth time, while Co-Founder Animesh “8Bit Thug” Agarwal was honoured as Esports Personality of the Year. The night became even more memorable as S8UL emerged as the first and only Indian organisation to win two separate titles at the Esports Awards, a milestone shaped by the team’s heart, dedication, and years of passion.

Often called the Oscars of the gaming world, the Esports Awards shine a spotlight on the finest global talent every year. For India, S8UL’s double win comes during a remarkable season in which the organisation also competed at the Esports World Cup, standing alongside some of the world’s most premier teams and creators while representing the country on one of esports’ biggest international stages. Winning Content Group of the Year again, in a category stacked with giants like T1, Sentinels, Team Liquid, and Fnatic, reinforces S8UL’s global standing and the strength of its storytelling, creativity, and community-first approach.

This year also marked a proud moment for Indian creators who featured among some of the world’s most competitive categories. Payal Dhare, widely known as Payal Gaming, was nominated for Streamer of the Year. She stood alongside some of the biggest names in global streaming including Kai Cenat, Marc “Caedrel” Lamont, Morgan “AngryGinge” Burtwistle, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Nicholas “Jynxzi” Stewart, and Nick “Lacy” Fosco. The award was ultimately won by Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr, yet Payal’s presence in a lineup of this scale reflects the growing global footprint of Indian creators and the doors they continue to open. Snax also continued to represent India’s creator and competitive community across the year, contributing to S8UL’s global presence including its run at the Esports World Cup, where the organisation competed in some of the most challenging lineups internationally.

Raj Varma carried the Indian flag into the Esports Content Creator of the Year category, nominated alongside Marc “Caedrel” Lamont, Cody “Clix” Conrod, Alexandre “gAuLeS” Borba, Tarik “Tarik” Celik, Jack “NiceWigg” Martin, and Mark “Ohnepixel” Zimmermann. The award went to Nicholas “Jynxzi” Stewart, yet Raj’s nomination underscored the rise of Indian storytellers who are now being recognised at the highest level of global esports entertainment.

Reflecting on the landmark night, S8UL’s founders shared their thoughts.

Mr. Animesh “8Bit Thug” Agarwal, Co-Founder, S8UL

Mr. Animesh “8Bit Thug” Agarwal, Co-Founder, S8UL said, “This year’s esports awards nominations were already huge for us. Back to back nominations told us we were doing something right. But winning Content Group of the year, for the fourth time running, it’s just wild. Let’s take a moment to celebrate the huge moment that it is! And ‘Esports Personality of the year’, that really is a shared victory! The nights our fans have spent watching us, cheering us and all the votes they cast, together we’ve made this happen. Honestly, if you are a well-wisher of Indian Gaming, it’s the time to rejoice. Seeing Indian Gaming here, it’s big. I always knew this could happen, but it’s surreal when it did. Going back home with so much more determination!”

Mr. Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Co-Founder, S8UL said, “This is a proud moment not just for S8UL, but for India. Year after year, our goal has been to show the world that Indian gaming creators can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best. These wins inspire us to push even harder and continue representing India globally.”

Mr. Lokesh “Goldy” Jain, Co-Founder, S8UL

Mr. Lokesh “Goldy” Jain, Co-Founder, S8UL said, “S8UL has always been about building a legacy rooted in creativity, collaboration, and community. Winning two awards tonight is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team and the unwavering love of our fans. We will continue raising the bar for Indian esports and creators worldwide.”

As S8UL celebrates a historic night, the moment stands as another reminder of how far Indian esports has come and where it is headed. With creators, teams, and leadership continuously raising industry benchmarks, S8UL’s journey continues to inspire millions across the country, proving yet again that world-class esports culture can grow from the heart of India’s gaming community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / S8UL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 51