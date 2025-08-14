S8UL Esports crowned champions of Legends Ascend South Asia 2025

- Advertisement -

Riot Games, in association with Aftermath Ventures, has officially concluded the inaugural Legends Ascend South Asia, with S8UL Esports emerging victorious after four months of intense competition. The win secures them the coveted spot at the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wild Card Playoffs, set to take place between August 28 to August 31, where they will face top teams from across the region for a chance at LCP 2026 promotion.

Legends Ascend South Asia, announced in April 2025, set out to provide a structured, competitive platform for the region’s League of Legends talent. With a total prize pool of INR 10,00,000, the tournament brought together 95 teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan, competing across three open qualifiers, a round robin league stage, and double-elimination playoffs.

The tournament kicked off with three open-registration qualifiers held from April to May, producing nine standout teams: S8UL Esports, Kakao Gaming, PnX ASCENSION, Revenants, SUVO HATERS, Jetfire’s Dojo, Syndicate, Poro Patrol, and Report Precog Gaming. These teams advanced to the Round Robin Stage in June and July, where S8UL Esports, Kakao Gaming, Revenants, and Syndicate emerged as the top four to enter the playoffs.

The Double Elimination Playoffs in July and August delivered high-stakes best-of-three and best-of-five clashes, with S8UL Esports displaying consistency, adaptability, and fearless drafting en route to the championship title. The final standings were:

S8UL Esports – Champions (Advance to LCP Wild Card Playoffs) Kakao Gaming Revenants

Spanning over 29 broadcast days, Legends Ascend South Asia generated more than 1.3 lakh YouTube views and attained a reach of over 7 lakh through the Aftermath Ventures’ FragNation channel. The event also saw 12 community watch parties across the region, amassing an additional 1.25 lakh views from grassroots fan hubs.

Speaking on the conclusion of the tournament, Mr. Arun Rajappa, Country Manager, India & South Asia, Riot Games said, “Legends Ascend was about discovery, growth, and empowering the South Asian League esports landscape by providing them with a structured pathway to compete alongside global talents. Seeing S8UL lift the trophy after such a grueling journey is a testament to the depth of talent here, and we couldn’t be more excited for them as they head to the LCP Wild Card Playoffs.”

Mr. Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder & CEO, Aftermath Ventures

Mr. Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder & CEO, Aftermath Ventures added, “From the first qualifier to the final game, Legends Ascend showcased what South Asia’s League of Legends community is capable of. The passion from players, fans, and watch-party hosts has been incredible. Congratulations to S8UL Esports for not just winning, but setting an example for the next generation of players in the region.”

As S8UL Esports prepares to represent South Asia at the LCP Wild Card Playoffs, the success of Legends Ascend South Asia underscores Riot Games’ long-term vision of building sustainable competitive pathways for amateur players in the region.

Fans can relive all the action from Legends Ascend South Asia on the FragNation YouTube channel, and follow Riot Games India & South Asia for updates on the region’s next big competitive milestones.

