S8UL enters League of Legends with the acquisition of a power-packed roster

S8UL Esports, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, has officially announced its entry into League of Legends (LOL) with the acquisition of one of South Asia’s leading rosters. This move marks yet another milestone in S8UL’s ongoing expansion into some of the world’s biggest esports titles, reinforcing its commitment to building a formidable international presence across multiple competitive ecosystems.

The team features captain Akshaj Shenoy (Kat Bot), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Ahmed Shahid (Nero), and Mihir Ranjan (Angelslotus) from India, along with Mehrab Uddin Ahmed (RTO) from Bangladesh and Tharuka Fernando (KratoZ) from Sri Lanka. The core roster has already established itself as a dominant force in South Asia.

In a milestone achievement, Akshaj, Aakash, and Mihir represented India in LOL at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, where esports debuted as an official medal event. After topping the regional qualifiers, they advanced to the quarterfinals and secured a commendable fifth-place finish, competing against the best teams in Asia.

Mr. Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL said, “League of Legends is one of the most iconic esports titles in the world, and we believe this is the right moment for S8UL to step onto that stage. Our vision has always been to lead from the front, both in performance and in growing the ecosystem, and this move is a significant step in that direction. This roster has already shown what it’s capable of, consistently dominating the regional circuit. Now that they are under the S8UL banner, we are excited to support them in their journey to greater heights and help pave the way for South Asia to make its mark in global League of Legends esports”

In 2024, under the banner of Temple of Kings, the roster won major titles including the Skyesports WD Black Cup 1 & 2, Pro League, and the SMG South Asia Cup 1, 2, and 3, in addition to TEC’s July and August Opens. In 2025, they continued their winning streak with four tournament victories under Asterisk. The team now joins S8UL with a proven record of success, synergy, and regional pride.

“Joining S8UL is a defining moment for us. We’ve been grinding together for years, and to now be part of India’s biggest esports organisation gives us the platform to take things to the next level. With the support S8UL brings, we’re ready to prove our mettle at the highest level,” commented Mr. Akshaj ‘Kat Bot’ Shenoy, captain of S8UL’s League of Legends team.

The team is set to compete in Legends Ascend 2025, India’s first publisher driven amateur LOL tournament. With a total prize pool of INR 10 lakhs, the tournament will culminate on August 3, and its champion will earn a coveted spot in the LOL Championship Pacific (LCP) Wildcard Playoffs which is the gateway to LCP’s promotion and relegation tournament. S8UL’s entry marks a bold move by the Indian organisation to dominate the regional circuit and reach the global stage.

With this, S8UL strengthens its competitive roster portfolio, now fielding top-tier lineups across 12 premier esports titles. These include Apex Legends, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Warzone, Chess, EAFC 25, Fatal Fury, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Pokémon UNITE, StarCraft II, Tekken 8, VALORANT, and now League of Legends.

As the first and only Indian organization set to compete at the upcoming Esports World Cup in Riyadh, S8UL continues to build on its legacy of pioneering global representation for Indian esports.

