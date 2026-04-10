S8UL Crowned VCSA 2026 Split 1 Champions After Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Revenant Xspark

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S8UL Esports, a global name in esports and gaming content, has emerged as the champions of VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2026 Split 1, following a closely contested 3-2 Grand Final victory. With this win, S8UL secures the title along with a prize pool of INR ₹9,00,000, marking a strong start to its 2026 VALORANT campaign. The tournament serves as the official pathway for South Asian teams into the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) ecosystem.

S8UL’s road to the championship was defined by consistency and high-pressure performances across stages. After a strong showing in the league phase, the team advanced to the playoffs, where they delivered a dominant 2-0 victory over Asterisk in the semifinals to book their spot in the Grand Final. In the final showdown, S8UL went head-to-head against Revenant Xspark in a five-map thriller that saw both teams trading momentum throughout the series. Holding their nerve in the decisive map, S8UL closed out the series 3-2 to lift the Split 1 trophy.

VCSA 2026 Split 1 featured eight of the top teams from across South Asia competing in a single round-robin format followed by playoffs, with the tournament playing a crucial role in shaping the region’s competitive standings for the season. With this victory, S8UL not only claims the Split 1 title but also establishes itself as one of the early frontrunners in the circuit, building momentum as the season progresses towards Split 2 and beyond.

The win marks a significant step forward for S8UL’s VALORANT roster, especially following a competitive 2025 season, showcasing the team’s growth in coordination, composure, and ability to deliver in high-stakes situations. Their playoff run, including a clean semifinal finish and a clutch grand final performance, highlights a roster that is beginning to peak at the right time within the VCT-aligned ecosystem.

Mr. Animesh ‘Thug’ Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, S8UL

Commenting on the victory, Mr. Animesh ‘Thug’ Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, S8UL said, “Winning VCSA Split 1 is a big moment for us, especially given how competitive the circuit has become. The team showed incredible composure in a high-pressure final, and this result is a testament to the work they’ve been putting in behind the scenes. We’ve always believed in this roster, and this is just the beginning of what we aim to achieve this season.”

Mithul Nayak aka 8bit Binks, also a well-known face in the VALORANT ecosystem, is the driving force behind the formation of this roster.

The team captain Ganesh Gangadhar aka SkRossi added, “It was a hard-fought series, and full credit to all teams for pushing us to the limit. Final matches like these test your mentality as much as your skill, and I’m proud of how the team stayed focused in the crucial moments. Winning Split 1 gives us confidence, but we know the season is long, and we’re focused on staying consistent and improving from here.”

With Split 1 concluded, S8UL now turns its focus to the upcoming stages of VCSA 2026, where sustained performance across splits will be key to securing a spot in the higher tiers of international competition. As the South Asian VALORANT ecosystem continues to grow in scale and competitiveness, S8UL’s victory reinforces its position as one of the region’s leading contenders.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / S8UL

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