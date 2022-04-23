Rx Infotech Appoints Chandan Kumar as VP – Sales

- Advertisement -

Rx Infotech has announced the appointment of Mr. Chandan Kumar as Vice President of Sales. Chandan will lead the company’s growth in India and be responsible for driving optimal business opportunities. Chandan is a seasoned leader with a successful track record in managing sales operations.

Mr. Atul Gupta, CEO & President, RX Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Atul Gupta, CEO & President, RX Infotech Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely pleased to have Chandan Kumar as VP-Sales. Chandan’s proven track record of driving business growth will be immensely beneficial as we embark on the next growth phase.

Chandan has over two decades of experience in sales and marketing in the IT Peripherals, Consumer Electronics and Consumables departments. He joins from Zebion Infotech Pvt Ltd where he was working as a General Manager (Sales). In his career spanning 21 years, he has worked with several other leading companies such as Zebronics and Intex Technologies.

Mr. Chandan Kumar as Vice President of Sales

On his appointment as Vice President – ​​Sales, Mr. Chandan Kumar, said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of the RX Infotech family and lead the sales team. I am passionate about creating and delivering exceptional results and executing the organization’s growth plans. I look forward to working with the dynamic team of Rx Infotech and achieve better results.

He has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth in their previous organizations so he brings in valuable industry experience that can prove to be vital to Rx Infotech. Over the years, Rx Infotech has witnessed a strong growth trajectory and with this new leadership appointment, the company plans to enhance its growth.

Chandan Kumar holds a graduate degree in Science from Ranchi University and MBA from L.N. Mishra College Patna.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429