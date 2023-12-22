RV Solutions – Leading the Charge in Tech Services, Repair Excellence, and Environmental Sustainability

- Advertisement - -

RV Solutions is dedicated to transforming technological life-cycle services. With a singular focus on creating lasting value through innovation and industry expertise, the mission is to strengthen and equip customers for diverse challenges. As a customer-centric organization, RV Solutions redefines how companies experience and benefit from their comprehensive tech services and solutions, prioritizing high customer satisfaction.

Ms. Vandana Seth, Managing Director, RV Solutions, shares brand ideologies, future visions, and upcoming ventures in an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, offering insights into the company’s strategic direction and goals.

Can you provide a brief overview of your company?

We are a comprehensive technology services company operating in diverse domains such as telecom, IT software, system integration, and after-sales services for consumer durables. Recently, we launched our Excellence Repair Centre, an extended facility focusing on IT and telecom equipment repairs, contributing significantly to environmental protection and sustainability.

How is the service industry performing in India from your perspective?

The consumption of consumer durables is on the rise, leading to substantial growth in our sector. Our repair center is witnessing increased manufacturing and repair activities. We are hopeful for government initiatives, like the Electronic Repair Service Outsourcing hub, to further promote international repair operations within India.

What kind of solutions does your company provide?

We operate a software division crafting customized software for clients in the government and private sectors. Our system integration division engages in projects for both government and private entities, covering areas such as CCTV camera surveillance solutions, networking, NMS, and smart classes. Additionally, we offer telecom services, including fieldwork for mobility requirements, serving TELCOs and OEMs. Our after-sales services extend to a network of service centers, handling repair work for various OEMs.

What is your brand USP?

For consumer durables, our largest network of service centers across India is our unique selling proposition (USP). In the electronic IT and telecom domain, we stand out as one of the few Indian companies providing comprehensive services. International brands find value in our facilities for repair work, enabling them to focus on product development and sales, while our legacy reflects our expertise in this field.

Any message you’d like to convey?

We take pride in being an Indian company and appreciate the support from our dedicated team. Our commitment to societal contributions and the trust our clients place in us drives our mission. We firmly believe in the mantra of “Be Indian, go global.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RV Solutions

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.