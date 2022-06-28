Rupifi Introduces B2B Checkout on MSME Day

- Advertisement -

Rupifi, India’s first Embedded Finance company which operates in the B2B Payments space through its B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) products, today launched B2B Checkout for digital marketplaces to further its vision to unlock growth by powering B2B commerce.

Checkout by Rupifi will enable digital marketplaces to streamline B2B Payments, offer flexible purchase terms including credit and a superior buying experience to business customers. Additionally, it will also assist Marketplaces simplify complex business processes around payment collection, reconciliation, taxation, and accounting.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anubhav Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Rupifi said, “Our B2B payments suite for marketplaces will allow marketplaces to focus on their core business. Checkout by Rupifi will provide a seamless checkout experience for Marketplaces and their B2B customers alike, enabling customer delight, unlocking growth through flexible payments and credit, and settling funds faster for efficient working capital management”.

Rupifi also launched B2B Payments for Brands to digitize and automate their last mile SMB channel partners’ access to capital. With this Product, Rupifi aims to be present across channels and supplier ecosystems for businesses to make their purchases using flexible payment options including credit for 15/30/60/90 days. “By launching B2B Payments for Brands, we want to empower Retailers to source from their preferred offline Distributor and even online Marketplaces using Rupifi as the default payment method. We plan to digitize the supply chains of top Brands across sectors enabling better capital management for Distributors and driving higher sales”, added Anubhav

Finally, Rupifi also announced its Developer portal to provide the developer community with access to its API offerings. This will enable faster go-to-market for partner marketplaces and allow for more innovation to solve for the needs of B2B businesses in areas of payments and credit

Commenting on the timing for this launch, Mr.Anubhav Jain said, “Over the last two years Rupifi has powered more than 100,000+ SMEs across 10,000+ Pincodes in India. We aim to provide B2B Payments and Credit solutions to help more than 5 Million SMEs by 2025. Through our BNPL offering, we have grown 50X in the past 12 months and are confident about the future growth of Digital B2B Commerce in the country. There could not have been a better day than today, the MSME Day, to launch our next set of offerings in the B2B Payments space”

